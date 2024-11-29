My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dead, Cause of Death Under Investigation

My Chemical Romance's longest-tenured drummer Bob Bryar has died. He was 44.

TMZ reported that the musician was discovered dead at his residence in Tennessee on Tuesday. His last known sighting was on November 4.

Authorities revealed to the outlet that foul play is not believed to be involved, as all of Bryar's musical instruments and weapons in the residence were undisturbed.

Animal Control was called to the residence and removed two dogs after the discovery of the drummer's badly decomposed body. The medical examiner is reportedly looking into the circumstances surrounding Bryar's death.

Bryar, who was with the band from 2004 until 2014, met the members of My Chemical Romance during their tour with The Used in 2004. It was not long after the release of MCR's album, "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge," that Bryar officially took over from Matt Pelissier.

Aside from contributing to the band's most iconic album "The Black Parade," Bryar also contributed some songwriting for the band's 2010 album, "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys."

However, before it was released, Bryar decided to leave.

Bryar worked on real estate but had connected with individuals on the internet, sharing openly about grappling with suicidal ideation on numerous occasions following his exit from MCR.

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance is due to start touring in 2025.