My Chemical Romance Issues Statement Following Former Drummer Bob Bryar's Death

My Chemical Romance recently broke their silence amid news of their former drummer Bob Bryar's death.

In a statement to Variety by their rep, "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob's passing."

The longest-serving drummer for the emo rock band was found at his home in Tennessee last Wednesday after being out of contact for some time. The details surrounding his death are still unclear, but authorities discovered his body in a state of advanced decomposition.

The investigation has ruled out any foul play, as all of Bryar's weapons and musical instruments were undisturbed in his residence.

Following the discovery of Bryar's body, Animal Control was called to his residence to retrieve two dogs. Reports indicate that the investigation into Bryar's death will be ongoing.

Bryar's last public appearance was on November 4 and he shared a post on social media platform X the day after his last sighting.

bob bryar may have been a horrible person but he made amazing music with my chemical romance 😭 I hope the other members are okay pic.twitter.com/0gIAVK5NUR — Ꮆㄥ丨ㄒ匚卄 ⁵ (@yaxotaz) November 30, 2024

In his post, he seemed to allude to the US election and paid tribute to his late friend Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park.

"Emily Armstrong is destroying, shredding faces and making Chester proud," Bryar expressed, via The Post, mentioning the singer who succeeded Bennington after his passing in 2017.

"She was the perfect choice and she had to deal with the initial hate. That s**t is hard. Trust me. Word up."

Bryar's exit was clouded by speculation about friction among his fellow band members Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Mikey Way, and Ray Toro.

According to a statement on their website in March 2010, "As of 4 weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways."

Iero added, "This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly."

They concluded, "We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same."