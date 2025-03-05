K-Pop Star Taeil of NCT Indicted on Allegations of Sexual Assault

K-pop star and former NCT member Taeil has officially been indicted over charges that stem from an alleged sexual assault, according to a report.

It was reported back in October 2024 that Taeil was investigated on charges of an alleged sexual assault incident. The case was initially handled by the Bangbae Police Station before being transferred to the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office.

According to reports, the investigation centers on allegations that Taeil, along with two friends, sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman. Authorities confirmed that the two other individuals involved are not public figures or celebrities.

Special rape refers to cases where multiple perpetrators commit sexual assault together or when an assault is carried out with a weapon, leaving the victim unable to resist.

If convicted, Taeil could face a prison sentence ranging from seven years to life.

Now, Korea JoongAng Daily has reported that Taeil has been indicted on without detention in the case. The indictments were filed against Taeil as well as two other accomplices by the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office.

He has not made any comments in regard to the case since August 2024. Taeil was a member of the popular K-pop group NCT up until October 2024 when SM Entertainment terminated its contract with him.

The agency previously spoke out on the legal issues that Taeil was having after his departure form the group.

"We have recently learned that TAEIL has been accused of a criminal case related to a sexual offense," they said, according to Billboard.

"While assessing the facts related to this matter, we recognized the severity of the issue and determined that he can no longer continue team activities. After discussing with TAEIL, it's been decided that he will withdraw from the team ... We deeply apologize for the controversy caused by our artist," the agency added.

This is not the group's first controversy, as members Johnny and Haechan were previously entangled in a sex scandal following online accusations. According to Billboard, several Japanese users on the platform X alleged that the two idols engaged in a sexual encounter with three women during a trip to Tokyo. However, SM Entertainment firmly denied these claims.