Drake Calls Off Remaining Tour Dates Down Under, Cites 'Scheduling Conflict'

Drake has canceled the remainder of his Australia and New Zealand tour dates due to a "scheduling conflict," leaving fans disappointed.

The rapper's Anita Max Win Tour, which began in Perth earlier this month, was originally set to continue with performances in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

However, a representative for Drake confirmed the unexpected cancellation, assuring fans that efforts are being made to reschedule the shows.

Tickets for the affected dates will still be valid, and refunds are available for those who prefer. However, as the shows were sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for resale.

The statement also included an apology for the inconvenience and gratitude for fans' patience. Drake and his team have enjoyed the tour so far and are eager to return, with rescheduled dates expected to be announced soon.

However, a New Zealand source states that tickets were still widely available.



This has led to public speculation that low ticket sales may have been the real reason. pic.twitter.com/Q66z9zv83I — ry (@RyanNice) February 26, 2025

Drake's Tour Cut Short After Brisbane Shows, New Dates Expected Soon

Drake had just completed two shows in Brisbane before the announcement. The now-canceled concerts were set for March 4 in Brisbane, March 7 in Sydney, and March 15-16 in Auckland's Spark Arena.

While fans expressed disappointment over the abrupt change, many remain hopeful for new tour dates.

During his tour, Drake made headlines by giving away large sums of money to fans at his shows.

Reports indicate he handed out $20,000 in Perth, $45,000 in Melbourne, and even upgraded a pregnant fan to VIP status in Sydney with a $30,000 gift.

The cancellation coincides with the release of Drake's latest album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a collaboration with PartyNextDoor.

The album, released on February 14, debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, US Magazine said.

While no connection has been made between the album's release and the canceled tour dates, fans speculate that the rapper may be shifting his focus toward promoting his new music.

Meanwhile, Drake has remained in the spotlight due to his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The tensions between the two escalated during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show when Lamar performed his diss track "Not Like Us." The song included controversial lyrics aimed at Drake, sparking further debate among their fanbases.

While rumors suggested that Drake attempted to prevent Lamar from performing the song at the event, his representative denied these claims, calling them "completely false."

Despite the tour setback, Drake's team has reassured fans that he will return to Australia and New Zealand soon.