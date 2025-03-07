Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' is Here: What Critics Are Saying About the Long-Awaited Project

Lady Gaga's new album, 'Mayhem,' is here and it has fans and critics talking about it.

With reviews still pouring in for the project, some outlets have put their reviews out. So far, many have praised Gaga's latest album for it recalling her earlier sounds as well as pushing the sonic boundaries of pop music.

The Independent gave the album a perfect 5-star review, noting that Gaga has offered a perfect escape for Americans during their trying times politically.

"Gaga's return to outsider-empowering form could not be more timely. At a moment when America's leaders seek to shove its marginalised citizens back into the shadows, she invites them back into the centre of the floor, celebrating their defiant differences in the bright strobe lighting. Maga? Oh nah-nah!" they wrote.

The Guardian gave 'Mayhem' four out of five stars and praised Gaga for her writing abilities on the project and singled out the songs "Perfect Celebrity" along with "Zombieboy."

"It's consistently well-written, teeming with hooks and liberally sprinkled with intriguing musical left-turns," the outlet concluded.

Variety noted that Gaga sounds the more free than she has in the past and gave the album a score of 80 out of 100.

"Gaga has a way of revitalizing the touchstones of her earliest work on 'Mayhem' without it feeling nostalgically lopsided," they say.

"Gaga is at her best when she boils down ideas to their tastiest kernels. "Mayhem" isn't unnecessarily overthought or ornate; Gaga sounds unencumbered, free from the lofty expectations that both she and her audiences have placed on her," the outlet added.

However, Slant Magazine gave lukewarm review of the album with a score of 50 out of 100, saying that 'Mayhem' "doesn't live up to its title isn't exactly a crime, but it commits an even worse pop sin: It's kind of boring."

'Mayhem' is the seventh studio album by Mother Monster and was preceded by the singles "Die with a Smile," "Disease," and "Abracadabra." Both "Die with a Smile" and "Abracadabra" became top 20 hit son the Hot 100 chart with the former going to No. 1.

Gaga is expected to promote the album on 'Saturday Night Live' on March 8 when she takes the stage to perform and host the show as well.