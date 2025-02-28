Lizzo Under Fire After Fans Point Out Similarities Between New Music Video and Lady Gaga's 'Disease'

Lizzo's return to music after a tow year hiatus has already hit a speedbump, with some fans accusing her of copying the work of another famous musician.

Fans of the Grammy-winning "About Damn Time" singer took screenshots between her latest single "Love in Real Life" and Lady Gaga's music video for her song "Disease." In one particular instance they showed shots from the each music video that featured each singer laying on the roof of a car where they are sprawled out.

In clips taken from each video, the user showed Gaga being chased in the "Disease" music video by a car and then they shared a clip from Lizzo's "Love in Real Life" video where a car can be seen driving toward a singer.

"Atp this has to be plagiarism bc wdym Lizzo ALSO teases a new song inside the car," the user captioned the post.

Other people in the comments section were divided over the claim that Lizzo plagiarized Lady Gaga's video.

"It calls INFLUENCE, and it's pretty normal, don't be such a troll and have the same attitude that Madonna fans has with Gaga, it's dumb," one person said in defense.

"Oh PLEASE it's not plagiarism," another added.

"Gaga is the blue print," someone else commented.

"EXACTLY OMFG," another agreed.

The claim that Lizzo plagiarized Lady Gaga comes after Lizzo had previously spoken about wanting to collaborate with Mother Monster in an interview taken from 2019.

"Please somebody get Lady Gaga on the phone," she said when asked about a. potential collaboration.

Lizzo has recently revealed in a Q&A that she would love to collaborate with Lady Gaga!



"Love in Real Life" marks her first new music since her 2022 album 'Special' and her contribution to the 2023 'Barbie' film soundtrack. The song showcases '80s pop-rock influences and explores themes of genuine love beyond the superficiality of social media.

This release follows a period of legal challenges for Lizzo, including lawsuits from former employees alleging harassment, which she has firmly denied.