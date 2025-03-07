Post Malone's Reason Why He Took a Sip of Dirty Cigarette Water - and It's Not What You Think

Post Malone's is known for having a good time, no matter the cost.

In an interview from Kane Brown, the singer revealed why his pal Malone paid the price and was forced to drink dirty cigarette water.

Speaking to Cody Alan on CMT's 'Hot 20,' Brown shared that he, Malone, Jelly Roll and Jason Aldean were engaged in a game of beer pong when Malone lost the game.

"It was water in the cups, it wasn't beer," Brown recalled of the incident.

"He [Post Malone] was dumping his cigarettes in the last cup, and the table was super long," the singer added.

That's when Malone made the deal to drink the dirty water if Brown was able to make the shot.

"I was like, 'I'm gonna hit this cup.' He said, 'If you hit this cup, I'll drink it.' "I looked Aldean in the eyes, and I looked at Post, and I said, 'Drink up," Brown shared before Malone went for it and drank the cigarette water.

Malone has been known for doing unusual stunts when it comes to beverages. In 2019, the rapper and singer was caught on stage drinking out of a shoe.

After drinking out of the show, Malone noted how stinky it was.

"That shoe was especially sticky," he quipped to the crowd.

The king @PostMalone does a stanky #shoey Also the most fucking amazing show Ive ever witnessed! #Legend pic.twitter.com/s2xb5eAneA — shaaaaaa (@peacefulovess) May 10, 2019

Malone has opened up about his sobriety in the past, sharing that he used it as a coping mechanism early on in his career.

On his fourth studio album, 'Twelve Carat Toothache,' released in June 2022, he delved into these personal challenges, particularly in the track "Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol," which reflects on his tumultuous relationship with drinking.

"You're the reason why I got my a*s kicked / But you're the only way to drown my sadness / This is my love-hate letter out to alcohol / You're the reason why I got my a*s kicked," he says on the track.

Malone has since gone on to credit his fiancee with helping him to deal with his alcohol issues.