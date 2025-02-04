Post Malone Sets an Unfortunate Music Record After Being Shut Out of the 2025 Grammys

Post Malone went home empty-handed at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 and set an unfortunate record in the process.

The rapper was nominated for 8 categories at the ceremony, including Song of the Year, Best Country Album, Record of the Year, Best Country Song and more. However, he went home without a single win in any of the categories he was nominated in.

In the major categories, Beyoncé took home the award for Best Country Album for her Cowboy Carter project, while Song and Record of the Year went to "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar.

With his additional eight losses added to his previous 10 nominations that he also ended up losing, Post now sets the record as the artist with the most Grammy nominations without a single win. In total, he has 18 nominations and 0 wins, besting the 17 nominations and 0 wins held by previous record holder Snoop Dogg.

The person with the most Grammy nominations, but who is not an artist, is mastering engineer Chris Gehringer. Over the course of his career, he has scored 21 nominations and 0 wins.

According to Consequence, Malone still has a chance at taking home a Grammy. The publication reports that a new Grammy guideline made it so Album of the Year winners, as well as featured artists, will also receive Grammy statuettes. Malone was featured on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter on the song "Levii's Jeans."

In the past, Malone has received Album of the Year nominations for his projects Beerbongs & Bentleys and Hollywood's Bleeding. Other notable Malone projects that were nominated and did not win included "Sunflower" with Swae Lee, "Rockstar," "Circles" and "Better Now."

Of course, Malone's career is still thriving and he has several big performances this year. He is set to headline Coachella with Lady Gaga and Green Day. He is also set to embark on his Big Ass Stadium Tour, with Jelly Roll joining him for part of the trek. It is Post's biggest headlining tour to date, and will hit major cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago and Philadelphia.