Diddy Named a 'Potential Target' Amid Violent Incidents at Brooklyn Prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs is still being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where he has reportedly been named a "possible target" following a string of violent events. On Thursday, federal officials said 25 defendants across 12 separate cases have now been charged with violence at the facility and introducing prohibited items into the facility.

Diddy could face danger given the recent uptick in violence at MDC, Justin Paperny, director of the prison consultancy firm White Collar Advice, told the Daily Mail.

"In the indictments for those charges, some of the members were gang members," Paperny said. "Some of the members are in prison for murder and could be looking to make an example of someone like Diddy, especially as they could be looking at spending life behind bars."

He also explained that most high-profile inmates need to be careful about who they hang out with because other inmates may have hidden agendas. "Some will admire them, but you will just need one person to make an example out of them," he said.

Paperny noted that even inmates in isolation have limited interactions with others, which is when confrontations can occur. "That's when they have to watch themselves. That's when fights can happen."

The Feb. 22 fight was among the most violent at MDC, which saw multiple inmates hurt, including Karl Jordan Jr., who was convicted last year of killing Run-D. M.C. star Jam Master Jay. ABC News reported that the court filings did not name Jordan but referred to him as "John Doe," and that he was stabbed 18 times during the incident.

Nine other inmates suffered stab or slash wounds, with five needing hospitalization, prosecutors said.

Federal officials said the criminal charges announced this week are related to incidents where violent assaults and weapons smuggling happened in the prison. This has cast doubt on the security of all detainees, even the well-known, such as Diddy and Luigi Mangione, who is accused of the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson.

Diddy's Behavior Behind Bars

Sam Bankman-Fried is doing 25 years behind bars, and is now sharing a cell block with Diddy. He joins us from prison for an update on his new life.



(4:42) SBF Meeting Diddy in Prison

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 6, 2025

While conditions at MDC are said to be tense, Diddy has been "calm" in prison. Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, who served a 25-year sentence for fraud and was incarcerated with Diddy, recently told Tucker Carlson that the former Bad Boy Records boss was "kind."

Bankman-Fried added, "I've only seen one piece of him, which is Diddy in prison, and he's been kind to people in the unit; he's been kind to me," Bankman-Fried said. "It's a position no one wants to be in. It's kind of a soul-crushing place for the world in general."