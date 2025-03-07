Diddy's Ex-Producer Suggests Mental State Played Role in Cassie Assault Video: 'He Was In A Dark Place'

Music producer Stevie J has weighed in with a defense of Sean "Diddy" Combs, saying that the stress of being the now-embattled hip-hop mogul impacted his mental state when the violent attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura occurred.

Stevie J, a collaborator of Diddy's team since 1990, praised the Bad Boy Records founder during an interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV.

The producer recalled receiving over $6,000 in cash early on and described their work together, particularly on the 1997 album "No Way Out," as a defining moment in his professional journey.

"Thanks to one guy, Sean Combs, Diddy. When I came into the equation, he was hot, I just was the kerosene. I was the gasoline and the kerosene, and me showing him that I could make a hit," Stevie J said.

The producer, though, said he found the footage of Combs kicking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, in 2016 very disturbing.

"It really threw me for a loop," he said. "I always think about and talk about things I know to be true about Sean Combs. After I saw the video, I went and saw him in Miami and we had a conversation. And I let him know how affected I was by that. I didn't know he had that in him to do that."

Stevie J also suggested that Diddy was under the influence of drugs and struggling with demons.

The producer said, "I just know that he was in a dark place in his life, as he described to me," the producer claimed. "He was just doing a lot of drugs, and it was just dark for him."

Cassie Ventura's Allegations and Lawsuit Settlement

Ventura accused Combs of sexually abusing him for years in a $30 million lawsuit filed against the rapper in November 2023. This lawsuit was settled a mere day after it was filed. Yet when the unsettling video emerged earlier this year, public outrage towards the music mogul boiled over.

In the video, Diddy, who was only wearing a towel, follows Ventura down a hallway before grabbing her by the back of the hair and slamming her head into the ground. Combs apologized for his actions, saying he was aware of his behavior and had gone to therapy and rehab for it.

"I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now," he said. "I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry."

Diddy's Legal Troubles Mount

The 55-year-old is still in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he is being held on a slew of federal charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and fraud. His legal issues have played out over three failed bids for bail.

Ventura is not the only one accusing Diddy of sexual misconduct, as many lawsuits have been filed against him, including one from a male escort claiming the hip-hop mogul raped him and threatened to kill him.