Legendary Guitarist John Skyes Passes Away at 65 After Hard-Fought Battle With Cancer

John Skyes has passed away at the age of 65.

According to a post on Skyes' official Instagram account, the late guitarist passed away after his battle with cancer.

In the post, it mentioned that Skyes will be forever remembered by his fans as a talented musician. However, as for those who knew him personally, Skyes was a considerate and compassionate person who brought warmth to others.

"It is with great sorrow we share that John Sykes has passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer," the post stated.

"He will be remembered by many as a man with exceptional musical talent but for those who didn't know him personally, he was a thoughtful, kind, and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room."

The post also revealed that during his final days, Skyes expressed his appreciation to his fans, who have always been on his side.

It continued, "He certainly marched to the beat of his own drum and always pulled for the underdog. In his final days, he spoke of his sincere love and gratitude for his fans who stuck by him through all these years."

"While the impact of his loss is profound and the mood somber, we hope the light of his memory will extinguish the shadow of his absence."

Skyes had many ventures in the '80s, joining multiple bands such as Thin Lizzy, Tygers of Pan Tang, and Whitesnake. The rock legend also founded the band Blue Murder, known for its releases "Valley Of The Kings," "We All Fall Down," and "Jelly Roll."