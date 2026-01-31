Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Attempted to Leave Marriage Several Times: Report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage was reportedly in jeopardy long before the rapper recently went to rehab, with a source revealing that she had tried at least three times to leave the relationship amid a difficult period that featured public controversies and mental health issues.

According to PEOPLE, a source said Censori had been deeply unhappy and tried more than once to separate from West prior to his decision to seek treatment.

The source told that there was a long period of friction in the couple's relationship, saying that on a few occasions, the efforts to separate did not last as it appeared that the couple was still able to continue through the process of West's mental health problems.

West, 48, and Censori, 31, tied the knot in December 2022. The couple's relationship has been in the spotlight especially in 2025, when the rumors of divorce coincided with Wests erratic public behavior and his widely condemned antisemitic remarks.

The PEOPLE source said Censori had been "very unhappy in their marriage for a while and tried to get out a number of times."

Kanye West Rehab Stay and Bianca Censori's Reported Support

Despite the reported marital strain, West has publicly credited Censori with urging him to pursue professional help.

Earlier this week, he described experiencing a four-month manic episode and said his wife pushed him to seek treatment after he reached what he called "rock bottom." He said she convinced him to "finally get help."

Another source close to West told PEOPLE that the controversial rapper has long cycled through unstable and stable periods, with emotional fallout often following public incidents. The insider described a pattern in which moments of clarity bring guilt and regret over prior behavior, making recovery more difficult.

The source stated that West had been caught in a "vicious cycle for years," and further explained that when he gets mentally ill, conflicts get out of hand, and consequences accumulate.

They added that when he becomes stable again, he realizes the extent of the damage to the relationships and the loss of reputation that can be so overwhelming that this results in him getting even more troubled emotionally.

West's former manager, John Monopoly, also spoke about the rapper's condition following rehab.

He told the outlet that West is now in a "great place and taking accountability for the things he says and does."

Kanye West Bipolar Disorder Comments and Public Apology

West has also shared detailed written statements about living with bipolar type 1 disorder, linking some of his past behavior to manic episodes and a long-ago car accident that he says injured his frontal lobe but went undetected for years.

In a recent post, he explained how mania distorts self-perception and judgment, writing, "When you're manic, you don't think you're sick. You think everyone else is overreacting."

He added that the condition can create a false sense of clarity and control while a person is actually spiraling.

He said he at times "lost touch with reality," describing manic states as making him feel "powerful, certain [and] unstoppable."

West also issued a direct apology for prior antisemitic and politically charged rants, saying he felt detached from his true self during those episodes.

In his statement, he wrote, "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change." He added, "It does not excuse what I did though."