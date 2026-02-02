Feds Claim Lil Durk Used Lyrics to Order Deadly Hit, Crew Operated Like Brutal African Death Squad

Federal prosecutors want to use rapper Lil Durk's music and videos as evidence in an upcoming murder-for-hire trial. They say that his lyrics are confessions of directing deadly violence and that his Only The Family group acted like a terrorist group.

Court documents say that prosecutors are fighting Durk's defense team's attempts to keep certain songs and videos from being shown to a jury. The government says the material shows Durk as a leader who ordered and paid for violent acts, such as an alleged plot against rival rapper Quando Rondo.

Prosecutors used the Liberian Anti-Terrorism Unit, a paramilitary group that was involved in a famous U.S. torture case, to support their case against OTF. AllHipHop says that the comparison is meant to show how art can be used as proof of crimes that happen in the real world.

Federal filings mention the case of Chuckie Taylor, the son of former Liberian President Charles Taylor Sr. As reported by The Guardian, he was sentenced to 97 years in federal prison after being found guilty in 2008 of running torture and violence in Liberia from 1999 to 2003. Taylor led the "Demon Forces," which were also known as the Anti-Terrorism Unit.

Prosecutors used lyrics that were in Taylor's possession when he was arrested. The lyrics said, "Take this for free/six feet is where you gonna be/ATU n##### on the scene/Body bag is all you see

More sweat in my training means less blood in my life/So with the shots from guns keep it dead and precise/Bull-doze ambushes in the midst of a fight/Try to cut my supply/You'll be losing your life"

Later, courts said those lyrics were relevant, and prosecutors now say that this applies to Durk's case as well.

According to AllHipHop, the government says that Durk made similar "music admissions" in which he called OTF an armed enforcement wing that went after rivals. Prosecutors say that his lyrics talk about paying rent for shooters, buying guns, and putting bounties on enemies.

They pointed out certain lines that they say show an ordered hit on Quando Rondo, such as: "Popping traffic, we in Cali' ride through Beverly Hills with choppers Bounty hunter/For the n##### who can carry, I'll buy 'em 50k in guns."

"Don't respond to s### with Von/I'm like, 'f### it, you trippin', go get your gun'/They droppin' locations, I'm getting' it done/F### tweetin', we slidin', the feds are comin'"

Prosecutors also point to a line in which Durk raps about being "the type to hop on a flight with a warrant," saying it is similar to what he did after his co-defendants were arrested.

Durk is waiting for his trial in federal court in Los Angeles on charges that include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire that led to death. He has said he is not guilty and is still in jail.

