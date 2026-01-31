Justin Timberlake Performs for Pharrell Williams Following Grueling World Tour

Justin Timberlake returned to the stage on Thursday, Jan. 29, proving that nothing could keep him from honoring his longtime friend and collaborator Pharrell Williams.

The *NSYNC alum took the spotlight at the Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles, just months after completing his grueling Forget Tomorrow World Tour and publicly revealing his battle with Lyme disease.

Timberlake, 44, performed for 15 minutes, singing and dancing to hits he created with Williams, including "Señorita," "Rock Your Body," and "Like I Love You."

He also performed some of Williams' solo tracks, such as "Beautiful" with Snoop Dogg and the 2013 hit "Happy."

His energetic tribute highlighted both his enduring talent and deep appreciation for Williams, who received the Dr. Dre Impact Award that evening.

"You reminded this community of how you love us so much and what we mean to you," Williams said during his speech, acknowledging Timberlake's heartfelt performance, DailyMail reported.

Timberlake also called Williams his "big brother," joking about their first meeting and praising his creativity and infectious energy.

"You changed my life. You believed in me and you taught me so much. I am so honored to be here," Timberlake said.

Justin Timberlake performs Pharrell-produced hits “Rock Your Body” and “Like I Love You” during a tribute set to the producer/musician.pic.twitter.com/mLn7lo7O6r — Justin Timberlake Updates (@updatesjustint) January 30, 2026

Timberlake Opens Up on Lyme Struggles

The performance marked Timberlake's first public appearance since announcing his Lyme disease diagnosis in July 2025, following the conclusion of his yearlong tour.

In an Instagram post, he described the disease as "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically" and shared the challenges of performing while battling fatigue and nerve pain.

According to Billboard, despite the struggle, Timberlake said, "I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going."

Timberlake's wife, actress Jessica Biel, has been a constant source of support. A source told People that Biel noticed something was wrong with Timberlake's health and encouraged him to seek medical answers.

Biel, who regularly attended his Forget Tomorrow World Tour concerts, gushed about her husband's talent, calling herself his "number one fan" and praising his live performances.

The singer continues to balance his family life with Biel, raising their sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5, while returning to the spotlight to honor friends and collaborators.