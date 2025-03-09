Mariah Carey Raises Health Concens Over Excessive All-Night Partying in High Heels and Skimpy Outfts

Mariah Carey has long raised alarms about late-night partying, but some believe her health and happiness may be suffering because of it.

As per RadarOnline, insiders close to the singer say her late-night lifestyle, characterized by high heels and skimpy outfits, is raising alarms among her friends and family.

Sources told the outlet that the 55-year-old powerhouse is finding it difficult to keep up with younger talents.

Recent concert footage has sparked concern among fans, who noted her "painfully slow" movements on stage. One viewer remarked, "Why is she moving like she's 105 years old?"

Mariah Carey goes viral for low energy performance as she struggles to walk across the stage. pic.twitter.com/4ByxxJH9yj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 7, 2025

It has been said that Carey enjoys the nightlife so much that she has very little time to sleep.

Insiders claim she often sleeps during the day and stays up partying until the early hours, indulging in fast food and drinks. "She loves to send her assistant out to get late-night burgers and fries," a source said.

Worse still, she often pairs her pants with a pair of stilettos—often sky-high—making the problem worse. "They were too high, and she could barely walk in them," the insider added.

Mariah Carey's Personal Life

The singer's personal life has also been reportedly stressful. An individual source said her ongoing relationship with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, the father of her twins, continues to haunt her.

Following a series of romantic challenges and family losses, including the deaths of her mother and sister, insiders worry that Carey is not prioritizing her health.

"Every night is a party and that's just not healthy," one source warned. "She's not 25 or even 35 anymore. The years of loose living are catching up."

Despite these concerns, those around Carey emphasize that she remains fiercely independent and resistant to advice regarding her lifestyle choices.

"But Mariah is Mariah, and no one can tell her what to do," the insider stated.

As Carey continues to navigate the pressures of fame and personal challenges, many are hoping she will find a balance that prioritizes her health and well-being.