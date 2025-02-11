Mariah Carey Sparks Concern After Appearing Lost During Vegas Performance: 'Gave Me Joe Biden Vibes'

Mariah Carey's onstage antics are once again being called into question.

In a now viral clip posted to Instagram Reels, Carey performs her song "Fantasy" during a recent show for her Las Vegas residency, specifically the remix version of it with the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. Wearing a hot pink gown, Carey appears to not know what to do on stage.

She first walks over to a dancer of hers, but clearly does not match his energy. He takes her hand before she lets go and he continues to dance. The dancer moves away and leaves Carey on one side of the stage where she stands for a brief moment alone.

The "We Belong Together" singer eventually walked back to the other side of the stage before the clip cuts out.

Under the clip, commenters had some harsh words for Carey with one person even comparing her to Joe Biden.

"I love Mariah but that gave me Joe Biden vibes," they commented.

"Why is she moving like she's 105 years old?" questioned another.

"Laziest performer in the world," added another.

"She looks medicated," one comment reads.

"Not another Biden situation," another comment reads.

Carey is currently performing in Las Vegas as part of her The Celebration of Mimi residency at the Dolby Live. The string of shows celebrates the 19th anniversary of Carey's landmark The Emancipation of Mimi album released in 2005 and began in 2024. The trek is slated to end on Feb. 15.

The Emancipation of Mimi is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and it marked a significant resurgence in her career. The album debuted at No.1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, selling approximately 404,000 copies in its first week -- the highest first-week sales of Carey's career at that time. This achievement secured her fifth No. 1 album in the United States.

The album's lead single, "It's Like That," reached the top 20 in several countries, signaling Carey's return to the music scene. However, it was the second single, "We Belong Together," that became a monumental hit. The song spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and was later hailed as the "song of the decade" by Billboard.

At the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, the album earned eight nominations, including Album of the Year. Carey won three Grammys: Best Contemporary R&B Album for the album, and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together."

By the end of 2005, it was the best-selling album in the U.S., with nearly five million copies sold. Globally, The Emancipation of Mimi has sold over 10 million copies, making it one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century.