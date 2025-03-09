Liam Payne's Friend Denies Responsibility After Being Cleared in Death Investigation

Rogelio "Roger" Nores, a close friend of Liam Payne, has addressed the public after being charged with manslaughter in connection with the tragic death of the One Direction star.

In a tragic turn of events, Nores, an Argentinian businessman, was among the final individuals to have seen Payne alive before the singer's untimely death. Payne fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

Payne, 31, died from multiple injuries caused by the fall, with a toxicology report revealing alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

According to Mirror, the cause of Payne's death was officially determined to be "polytrauma," which resulted from the severe injuries he sustained in the fall.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Nores, who had spent the last six months of Payne's life with him, spoke to Reuters about the challenges of witnessing his friend's struggles with addiction.

He admitted that, as a friend, he did everything he could to help Payne but acknowledged that, ultimately, the decision to get help was up to Payne himself.

"As a friend, you see them having a drug problem and you do what you can, but at the end of the day, it's their decision," Nores explained. "It was just bad luck—it happened in a way that ended in tragedy."

‼️ NEW INTERVIEW OF ROGELIO‼️



🔴Nores tried to help Liam with his addictions, but the choice was Liam’s.

🔴Fans, devastated by the loss, seek someone to blame.

🔴He values the support from Liam’s family during the legal process.

🔴He blames the prosecution for false roles. pic.twitter.com/nAG7PwK0EO — payno ❯❯❯❯❯ (@payno_foreever) March 6, 2025

Liam Payne's Family Calls for Privacy as Nores Clears Name in Death Investigation

The investigation into Payne's death initially resulted in manslaughter charges against Nores and others, including hotel staff.

After a hearing in February 2025, the charges against Nores were officially dismissed.

His lawyer, Rafael Cuneo Libaron, confirmed that the court concluded there was no evidence indicating Nores held any legal obligation or responsibility to prevent Payne's tragic death, People said.

"We have always maintained that Rogelio Nores was not responsible for Liam Payne's death," Libaron said.

Despite the charges being dropped, Nores has faced backlash from Payne's fans, some of whom have criticized him for his role in the singer's final moments.

Nores acknowledged the anger and grief felt by Payne's fans, saying, "When someone you grew up with, with their voice, their songs, and all of a sudden they're gone, it's hard to deal with. They're trying to find an explanation."

In addition to the legal proceedings, Nores filed a defamation lawsuit against Payne's father, Geoff Payne, claiming that false statements were made about his relationship with Liam and his involvement in the singer's death.

Nores said that he and Liam were "just mutual dear friends" and that he had no legal duty toward the singer. He pledged that any financial proceeds from the lawsuit would go to benefit Payne's young son, Bear.

Meanwhile, Liam's family, including his father and mother, issued a statement in March 2025, expressing their grief and requesting privacy as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one.

"Liam's death was an unspeakable tragedy," they said, acknowledging the media attention surrounding the case and the toll it has taken on the family, particularly on Bear.