Liam Payne's Alcohol and Drug Levels at Time of Death Uncovered in New Report

A report has been released in Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office revealing the levels of alcohol and drugs in Liam Payne's system at the time of his death.

The ex-One Direction singer was found to have had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of up to 2.7 grams/liter (0.27%) in his system when he fell off a Buenos Aires hotel balcony in October 2024. He was 31.

Per TMZ, the toxicology report found not just alcohol but also cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, and the antidepressant sertraline in Payne's system, the report released February 21 stated.

Experts say that a BAC of 0.27% may induce extreme confusion and disorientation and impair motor functions.

According to Alcohol.org, anything above 0.3% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and 0.4% or greater is lethal. Payne's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was over triple that level — 0.26%.

Toxicology reports released in October showed the presence of cocaine, the anti-anxiety drug benzodiazepine, crack cocaine, and so-called "pink cocaine"—a synthetic combination of meth, ketamine, and MDMA—indicating heavy drug use in the days prior to his death.

Payne's Final Hours Alive

The singer's final moments alive are now revealed in new court documents.

As reported by Express UK, Payne is said to have set up a date with two women, Aldana Serrano and Lucila Goitea, through a sex-worker website.

According to the woman, she and the other woman entered his hotel room around 11:30 AM on October 16 and allegedly discovered him inhaling a "crystal-like" substance off aluminum foil.

Payne allegedly asked the women to buy drugs first and then have sex. Approximately two and a half hours later, in the room, he reportedly broke a television and demanded they leave without paying.

The events were outlined in a 35-page court ruling from Argentine authorities, who referenced it in an explanation as to why they had dropped a charge against a friend of Payne's and two hotel employees, who had initially been accused of negligence in his death.

Initially, five people were prosecuted over Payne's death: his friend Rogelio Nores, hotel manager Gilda Martín, and chief receptionist Esteban Grassi. But prosecutors had ultimately dropped the charges against the three, arguing there was little evidence of negligence.