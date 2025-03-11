Playboi Carti Album Release Date Questioned by Fans After Confirmation of Completion: 'Does Carti Know?'

Playboi Carti may have new music on the way, but that has not stopped some fans from second-guessing the rapper.

A post has gone viral on X that claims Carti's new album, 'I Am Music,' is releasing on March 14. However, fans are skeptical that the project may see the light of day.

"Does Carti know he's releasing it?" one person questioned.

does Carti know he’s releasing it? https://t.co/ZNaYY70dvn — Mohammed 🇵🇸 (@SkinsM0) March 11, 2025

"There's just no way," another added.

There’s just no way https://t.co/NovJjWw5nh — Ozvo ﾒ𝟶 (@OzvoYT) March 11, 2025

"I'm sure you're tryna manifest here," someone else quipped.

While there has not been a release date for the album gives, HipHopDX has reported that Carti his actually finished his album and posted the confirmation in a social media post.

"MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TTT," a screenshot from Carti's Instagram Stories reads.

PLAYBOI CARTI’S I AM MUSIC IS FINISHED 🚨



“MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TTT” pic.twitter.com/gYlizHWliQ — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 9, 2025

To add fuel to the flame, Carti also shared a from producer Wheezy that read: "Ima sample that girls girls girls for you for the album," seemingly confirming that the project is being worked on.

Playboi Carti is STILL working on his new album 👀🔥



“I’m sample that Girls Girls Girls (by JAY-Z) for you for the album.” — Wheezy pic.twitter.com/phrl2TlkEE — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 9, 2025

HipHopDX reports that on Carti's label's Instagram page, he tagged Spotify and wrote: "WHAT WE DOIN LETS GONE CLEAR DESE H* AHH N*G OUT," he shared.

The company then replied with hourglass emojis, the outlet reports.

Carti also responded to a fan that asked him to just drop the album and Carti said "FASHO."

'I Am Music' has been able to pre-save since September last year and a notice was posted that read "NO LATER THAN SIX MONTHS FROM SEPTEMBER 12, 2024" would the album be released. However, it has yet to manifest, which is why fans had taken to X, to speculate about the album's actual release.