Iggy Azalea Claims Kanye West Made Explicit Remarks About Her and Ex-Boyfriend

Iggy Azalea is now alleging that Kanye West made some inappropriate comments when they met for the first time more than a decade ago, saying he made lewd comments about her and her then-boyfriend.

The "Fancy" hitmaker then shared an experience she had with West at the Staples Center in 2011 or 2012, when she was around 20 years old.

She said the meeting was supposed to discuss a possible musical collaboration. Still, things took another turn when West allegedly revealed vulgar material on his phone during their exchange of ideas.

"This was just weird to me," Azalea said, per AllHipHop. "I really looked up to Kanye, so it threw me off. I didn't know what to say. So I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting to think that somebody that I really look up to looks at my pictures every morning for inspiration. That's kind of cool.' He was like, 'Yeah, I jack off to them!' Weird. Don't know what to say."

Azalea further alleged that West then inquired about her boyfriend's physical attributes. "He was like, 'But you've got a boyfriend, right?' [...] I'm like, 'Yes, I have a boyfriend.' He's like, 'How big is his d**k?' Not kidding you. My face must have been like, 'The f**k?' He's like, 'You don't got to tell me, you don't got to tell me. I know it's big.'"

Azalea's Story Corroborated By West

Though West did not respond to Azalea directly, he seemed to validate her claims when he commented on an Instagram post about it. He wrote: "This is true," along with a shrug emoji.

Kanye West responds to Iggy Azalea claiming he used to “j-ck off” to her pictures every morning:



“This is true 🤷🏿‍♂️” pic.twitter.com/Wvkui90oF7 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 21, 2025

The drama revealed itself during West's feud with rapper Playboi Carti, who also happens to be the father of Azalea's son, Onyx. West alluded to Onyx in a recent social media tirade against Carti, which Azalea pleaded he leaves her child out of.

"Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this," she wrote. "At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous... Does it matter?) but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with."

Iggy Azalea just went off on Kanye 😭 pic.twitter.com/lQvV6662Ql — doof 🔬 (@doofinc_) March 19, 2025

West would then retort with a few names of rappers with whom Azalea had allegedly slept. He wrote, "I INTENTIONALLY NEVER SMASHED IGGY BECAUSE OF CARTI," he wrote. "OH AND ROCKY OH AND PUSHA OH AND TYGA OH AND FRENCH OH AND YOU GET THE PICTURE."

He later seemed to walk back his remarks, though a typo led to further confusion. "I WAS TRYING TO S**T SHAME IGGY I WAS SAYING SHE ALWAYS F**KED WITH SOMEONE I KNEW," the "Donda" rapper posted. "I LIKE WHEN GIRLS HAVE HIGH BODY COUNTS."

The dispute between Azalea and West has added another layer to the ongoing drama involving Playboi Carti. Both rappers have exchanged accusations and personal attacks online. West has yet to provide further clarification on his comments, while Azalea continues to call for privacy regarding her son.