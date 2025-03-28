Fans Speculate Playboi Carti Shaded Selena Gomez in X Repost as Chart Battle Heats Up

Playboi Carti and Selena Gomez appear to be in a feud, that is according to fans.

The rapper and the songstress both released albums on March 21, with Carti sharing his 'Music' album and Gomez sharing her first joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco called 'I Said I Love You First.'

Notably, the tension reportedly began when Carti released additional tracks from his album 'Music,' which some fans interpreted as an attempt to block Gomez's album 'I Said I Love You First' from reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. According to Hits Daily Double, Carti leads with sales of 120,000 while Gomez and Blanco trail behind at 96,000, but lead in pure sales.

Adding to the intrigue, Blanco, posted behind-the-scenes footage of her on Instagram, accompanied by Carti's song "Fine S***". Carti later reposted the video, leading fans to question whether the interaction was playful or the indication of deeper tensions.

Now, Carti has further escalated the feud rumors by retweeting a post on X that read "Support selena by clicking the link here to purchase her album," but included a link to Carti's 'Music' album.

support selena by clicking the link here to purchase her album 🤗💛 https://t.co/myxxG0Wzzq — tino (@tiinoRB) March 27, 2025

Playboi Carti seemingly shades Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s ‘I Said I Love You First’ in recent retweet on his official Twitter / X account. pic.twitter.com/EGm18L6HCo — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) March 28, 2025

While neither Gomez nor Carti has publicly addressed the rumors, fans have begun to speculate that the post was indeed shade.

"Carti is so messy...," one person said.

carti is so messy… — jaden 🇯🇲 (@jadenzerohoes) March 28, 2025

"I was about to say you're tripping but then I saw the link," another joked.

I was about to say you’re tripping but then I saw the link 😂😂😂 — Xela (@XelaStreams) March 27, 2025

"Carti a troll," someone else said.

carti a troll😭 — V (@ValidsNation) March 27, 2025

"@playboicarti so you have time to be shady with a woman but not to take care of your baby? i see your priorities..." a different X user said.

@playboicarti so you have time to be shady with a woman but not to take care of your baby? i see your priorities… — 𝙅𝙚𝙖𝙣 ੈ♡˳* (@rayodilunar_) March 28, 2025

The final results for the Billboard charts will be revealed on March 30.