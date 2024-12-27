Playboi Carti Fans Plan Mass Unfollow Event Over 4-Year Album Delay: 'Even Juice WRLD Drops More, and He's Dead'

Frustration is mounting among Playboi Carti fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the rapper's latest album for more than four years.

This past Wednesday, it was officially four years since he released his last album, "Whole Lotta Red."

The anticipation for his upcoming album has been palpable ever since it was first hinted at just three months after the release of "WLR."

PLAYBOI CARTI JUST DROPPED ABSOLUTELY NOTHING pic.twitter.com/KM8HO6CAw5 — isaiah✰ (@tlop444) December 27, 2024

Now, fans have become increasingly agitated, to the point where they have created a website documenting every promised Playboi Carti song and album update that has yet to materialize over the past four years.

Should Carti fail to release the album by year-end, fans are also organizing a mass unfollowing campaign in addition to their website efforts.

Playboi Carti fans have put together an event to mass unfollow him on December 31st for not dropping his album pic.twitter.com/bKnrdP2mBG — Underground Sound (@therealugs) December 26, 2024

LETS COME TOGETHER & UNFOLLOW THIS LIAR — ḳᾀ! 𖤐 (@rarewzld) December 26, 2024

They vividly remember each instance where the 29-year-old Atlanta-born MC fell short of meeting their expectations and promises made.

Shit I agree. His original fans grown now. We ain’t got time for this weirdo shit. Rappers drop music — Marro X (@XmarroX) December 26, 2024

Playboi Carti when it comes to tricking his fans into thinking he’s actually gonna drop:



pic.twitter.com/VieIgaM4g3 — ⁶𓅓²³ (@HoodiiTron) December 27, 2024

Playboi Carti is potentially a Top 3 worst human being of all time pic.twitter.com/SRJEnjmrcD — Jasper (@Jasp3r_0) December 26, 2024

Playboi Carti also trended on X on Thursday night.

Playboi Carti is currently trending alongside #IAMLIAR on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/dyZpHTDfez — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 27, 2024

Comparing Playboi Carti and the late Juice WRLD, who tragically passed away in 2019 due to a drug-related seizure, some have remarked on the ongoing musical output of the latter posthumously.

Juice wrld drops more music than him and he’s dead for fucks sake. — MOSTHATED999 (@impuresinz14) December 26, 2024

Realest shit to be posted on this app since Elon bought it 🔥 — Alex Alvarado (@alexnextd00r) December 26, 2024

Even when he was alive he still dropped more 😭 — Guapo_kt (@KtGuapo) December 27, 2024

Us Juice Wrld fans vibing while Carti fans incite riots: pic.twitter.com/HlfPQNcZ7Z — Fran 🎃🇵🇷🎧 (@franwrld999) December 26, 2024

You’re out of line, but you’re right. — Billy Crane (@MightBCrane) December 27, 2024

Juice WRLD has three posthumous albums, "Legends Never Die," released in July 2020, this album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200; "Fighting Demons," released in March 2022, this album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200; and; "The Party Never Ends," his final album released this year.

In the comprehensive collection of events, the website iammusic2024.com finds mentions of the anticipated yet unreleased deluxe version of "Whole Lotta Red" album, the promised but never materialized single "Narcissist," Carti's DJ declaring the completion of the album more than a year ago, and several instances where fans were left in suspense as Carti did not deliver on suggestions of an upcoming LP.

THEY MADE A WEBSITE WITH EVERY LIE CARTI HAS SAID SINCE WHOLE LOTTA RED LMAOhttps://t.co/FlIPVCv9tE — 00ARCHIVE (@DBL0ARCHIVE) December 26, 2024

The title of Carti's supposed album, "Music," was announced during a feature in XXL magazine for 2022.

Further insights into the album have been shared by Carti, revealing that a portion of it was recorded in an unconventional setting - a cave.

Speaking to the German magazine Numéro Berlin, "I was recording in a cave for about three months, and all the music that came out of it was just chaotic and crazy."

"Then, I'm in a glass house somewhere in the hills and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I'm in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting."

Even after dropping several singles over the past year and hinting at the album's arrival on multiple occasions, Carti still hasn't disclosed a definitive release date for "Music."