Playboi Carti Fans Plan Mass Unfollow Event Over 4-Year Album Delay: 'Even Juice WRLD Drops More, and He's Dead'

Frustration is mounting among Playboi Carti fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the rapper's latest album for more than four years.
This past Wednesday, it was officially four years since he released his last album, "Whole Lotta Red."
The anticipation for his upcoming album has been palpable ever since it was first hinted at just three months after the release of "WLR."
Now, fans have become increasingly agitated, to the point where they have created a website documenting every promised Playboi Carti song and album update that has yet to materialize over the past four years.
Should Carti fail to release the album by year-end, fans are also organizing a mass unfollowing campaign in addition to their website efforts.
They vividly remember each instance where the 29-year-old Atlanta-born MC fell short of meeting their expectations and promises made.
Playboi Carti also trended on X on Thursday night.
Comparing Playboi Carti and the late Juice WRLD, who tragically passed away in 2019 due to a drug-related seizure, some have remarked on the ongoing musical output of the latter posthumously.
Juice WRLD has three posthumous albums, "Legends Never Die," released in July 2020, this album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200; "Fighting Demons," released in March 2022, this album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200; and; "The Party Never Ends," his final album released this year.
In the comprehensive collection of events, the website iammusic2024.com finds mentions of the anticipated yet unreleased deluxe version of "Whole Lotta Red" album, the promised but never materialized single "Narcissist," Carti's DJ declaring the completion of the album more than a year ago, and several instances where fans were left in suspense as Carti did not deliver on suggestions of an upcoming LP.
The title of Carti's supposed album, "Music," was announced during a feature in XXL magazine for 2022.
Further insights into the album have been shared by Carti, revealing that a portion of it was recorded in an unconventional setting - a cave.
Speaking to the German magazine Numéro Berlin, "I was recording in a cave for about three months, and all the music that came out of it was just chaotic and crazy."
"Then, I'm in a glass house somewhere in the hills and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I'm in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting."
Even after dropping several singles over the past year and hinting at the album's arrival on multiple occasions, Carti still hasn't disclosed a definitive release date for "Music."
