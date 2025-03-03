Playboi Carti's 'I Am Music' Sparks Hype As Fans Set Their Own Release Date, Coinciding With Lady Gaga & Tory Lanez

Playboi Carti has got people talking about his long-awaited album "I Am Music" yet again after around #ReleaseIAmMusic trending on Twitter recently, and Carti responded to a fan who was asking for it to drop.

One fan wrote, "Bro we get it u trim just drop the album already," to which Carti replied "FASHO [100 emoji]." His answer pretty much confirmed that the album was delayed and set to launch in 2025.

PLAYBOI CARTI CONFIRMS HE'S DROPPING THE ALBUM 🚨



"FASHO 💯" pic.twitter.com/uS4sjyOAxm — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 3, 2025

Carti previewed "I Am Music back" at Rolling Loud and said the release was meant for 2024. But 12 months passed without an official release, and fans became increasingly antsy.

And now, following his vague social media activities and a fresh fleet of promotional billboards, the album speculation has reached a fever pitch.

NEW PLAYBOI CARTI BILLBOARD SPOTTED 🚨



“TONIGHT” 👀 pic.twitter.com/iqUwZPznKH — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) February 20, 2025

Carti has kept fans guessing about his marketing plans. His "I Am Music" campaign started December 7, 2023, accompanied by an Instagram story that read: "I am music." Pharrell Williams tweeted back with one word: "Prepare," prompting speculation that a project was on the way.

The 28-year-old Georgia native rapper shared the song, which features a music video, the next day via his Opium Instagram account under the title "Different Day."

Rather than a more typical release approach, Carti released singles via Instagram and YouTube. Each of "2024," "H00dByAir," "Backr00ms" with Travis Scott, "EvilJ0rdan," and "Ketamine" came with music videos, bringing an added air of mystery to the project. But the album itself never went ahead.

Carti kept teasing unreleased songs at live shows in 2024. He performed cuts like "All Red" and "F**k on My DJ" at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival. Fans suggested that the delays were a strategy, as 2024 came to a close without an album.

In early 2025, another series of billboards sparked excitement. Billboards that read "MUSIC IS COMING" and "I AM MUSIC MF" popped up in LA & Miami, with the Spotify logo in lights below, signaling to most that an official release was right around the corner.

Fans Set Their Own Date

With no release date from Carti in sight, fans took it into their own hands.

Earlier, the viral March 7, 2025, post was floating around on X, and the post caused absolute confusion amongst the Carti fanbase.

👤 PLAYBOI CARTI



💿 I AM MUSIC



🗓 MARCH 7th pic.twitter.com/Myz3on9cUF — 🦇 (@cartisburner__) March 3, 2025

However, the rapper or his team never officially announced the date, and some fans criticized other fans for making things up.

Does Carti know about this? — wydjoshy (@realwydjoshy) March 3, 2025

can someone make a collage of how many times carti fanpages announced the release date for this album in the last year ? pic.twitter.com/NwSK4plGMn — percfeinin ݁ᛪ༙ (@SirPercsan) March 3, 2025

The fans themselves put release dates and then get mad for something they created.. — JustDae (@JustDae2) March 3, 2025

Nobody told you this — Zyun (@Ncl_Zyunn) March 3, 2025

Some fans said they won't believe the album drop until it's really on streaming platforms.

Nobody believing this shit till it’s on Spotify lol — 🦊 (@fooxxxyyyyyy) March 3, 2025

I will only believe this fully when I’m three tracks in on the album 😂 — LOVE (@LoveIsback24) March 3, 2025

Other fans pointed out that the date coincides with other major album drops.

Gaga is dropping on Friday 7th, and they are from the same label, so they're not gonna let them compete... — Daniel Chávez (@dani_cs95) March 3, 2025

Both Lady Gaga and Tory Lanez are dropping this day, I doubt he would. He'd probably drop around the 10th or the 11th. — KING G0RAN (@KINGG0RAN) March 3, 2025

Some Fans Are Going So Far As To Petition to Ban Carti If He Delays Again

The constant delays have even gotten some fans to get extreme.

In December 2024, HipHopDX reported that one irate fan started a petition to have Playboi Carti banned from every streaming platform as punishment until "I Am Music" sees the light of day.

The petition, signed by more than 3,000 people, accused the rapper of "empty promises about album releases."

"This is the final straw," one signatory wrote. "We've been waiting for years, and all we get are snippets and billboards."