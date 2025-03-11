Lady Gaga Facing Song Theft Accusations After Other Artist Compares 'Killah' to Their Music: 'Very Similar'

Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' album has won over fans and critics, but it may not have won over another artist.

In a post to social media, singer "Zee Machine" claims that Mother Monster may have stolen his song 'Brainchemistry' to create her song 'Killah' from her 'Mayhem' album.

The video is captioned with "Did Lady Gaga copy my song?" and Machine repeated the phrase in the opening of the video. Machine then plays "Killah" before playing his song 'Brainchemistry' right after to show the similarity in sounds.

Machine also pointed out similar vocal inflections in the songs during the breakdown of 'Killah' and during the production of his own song.

"Very similar," he said.

However, it may not be as serious as he claims because he then claims that is a joke. Still, he back tracks saying that it was "kind of" a joke.

"Cause like... they're similar but I would honored if she stole from me. Hell, steal more he," he says.

Machine was not the only person to draw similarities between Gaga's "Killah" and other songs. Variety reports that "Killah" has "verses that have an almost identical cadence to those of Prince's 'Sign O' the Times.'" The outlet also went on to draw comparisons between two David Bowie songs, with them comparing the guitar riffs to the Bowie songs - "Golden Years" and "Fame".

According to Genius, "Killah" does sample Bowie's "Fame," but does not list any other songs that it may be similar to.

Mother Monster has not come out and spoken on the compassion to Machine's songs or the Prince comparisons on "Killah" as well.