Did Taylor Swift Secretly Collaborate With Lady Gaga on This 'Mayhem' Track?

Lady Gaga's new album has taken the world by storm and caused several theories to pop up in the process.

One of the main theories to arise on social media is that Taylor Swift provides backing vocals on Gaga's song 'How Bad Do You Want Me' from her 'Mayhem' album. The song is the ninth song on the album and many people have pointed to the vocal melody and structure and how they are similar to that of a Swift song, particularly on her '1989' album.

"Taylor Swift *allegedly* is singing the background vocals of Lady Gaga's song 'How Bad Do You Want Me,'" one account shared with an audio clip.

Others fueled the speculation that Swift appeared on the album.

"Why is there a Taylor Swift song on this Lady Gaga album," one person shared.

"My theory is that Taylor secretly wrote How Bad Do You Want Me for Gaga.. the production? the vocal style? the lyrics?? it's screaming 2014-2019 Taylor so bad," a separate account claimed.

It is worth noting that Swift is not credited anywhere on the song or anywhere in the 'Mayhem' credits. However, it is not unheard of for Swift's name not to appear on credits but still have worked on a song.

She famously co-wrote the Rihanna and Calvin Harris song "This Is What You Came For" under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Additionally, Swift has come out in support of Gaga over the last year when speculation arose that Gaga may be pregnant.

Gaga denied the accusation and shared lyrics from Swift's song "Down Bad" in a TikTok.

"Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym," she wrote in the video.

Swift later commented on the video: "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body? Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' has gone on to be mostly praised by critics for its sound as well as it recalling some of her earlier works.