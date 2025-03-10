Snoop Dogg Claps Back at Suge Knight's Claims He Tried to Help Tupac's Suspected Killer

Los Angeles music superstar Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus Jr. issued a flat denial to rumors spread by Marion "Suge" Knight Jr. that he had tried to help get Duane "Keefe D" Davis released from jail on $50,000 bail Monday, the same day Davis was arrested as a suspect in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Davis was arrested on September 29, 2023, and has pleaded not guilty to charges related to Tupac's death. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 9, 2026.

As per Atlanta Black Star, in a recent prison interview, Knight alleged that Snoop and others were trying to bail out Davis, suggesting that his cooperation with authorities posed a threat.

"Since I been in here, Snoop and other people been trying to bail [Keefe D] out, cause he talking too much," Knight said during the interview with The Art of Dialogue on February 24.

Suge Knight says Snoop Dogg is secretly trying to bail Keefe D out of jail because he's talking too much about 2Pac's murder.



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/FJVPrQFzUK — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 25, 2025

Knight also accused Snoop of lying about visiting Tupac in a Las Vegas hospital shortly after the rapper was shot in September 1996.

"That definitely didn't happen. Snoop didn't go to the hospital. That's a lie," Knight asserted.

In response, Snoop took to Instagram to label Knight a liar and express his frustration over his continued remarks. This n—- [won't] stop talking about me. I'm mad because I own Death Row. I realize your real lies," Snoop posted.

Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records in February 2022, and Knight has publicly questioned the validity of this on several occasions without actual evidence of wrongdoing.

On this day in 1996, Suge Knight, Tupac & Snoop Dogg appeared on the cover of @NYTmag. pic.twitter.com/WKXrWAz68d — •UP•NORTH•TRIPS• (@evboogie) January 15, 2025

The feud between the two has gained attention online, with fans weighing in on the ongoing conflict. One user doubted the authenticity of both sides, and another suggested that Knight and Snoop should speak directly to one another.

In a past interview on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Snoop recounted his emotions following Tupac's shooting, recalling how he felt upon seeing Tupac hospitalized. "When we drive to Vegas to see Pac... it's like when I walked in, I could just feel that he wasn't even there," Snoop said.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 for the death of his friend, Terry Carter.