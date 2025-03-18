Kanye West's Emotional Call With Diddy Leaked: 'Right Now, You're the Only Family I Got'

Kanye West has expressed his admiration for Sean "Diddy" Combs after an emotional phone call with him.

Amidst the ongoing controversies surrounding Diddy, West has spoken out in support of his friend and shared some of what Diddy relayed to him over the phone in their recent conversation, as well as his take, praising their bond.

In a video shared on social media by Shade Room, West and Diddy exchanged compliments. Diddy expressed his gratitude for West's unwavering support during a challenging time in his life.

"When I see you to your face," Diddy said, "I'm gonna be able to hug and thank you and show you for the rest of your life how much you appreciated."

This display of affection underscores the deep bond that has formed between the two artists over the years, particularly given the difficulties both have faced in the public eye.

Kanye West Calls Diddy His 'Idol'

West has consistently defended Diddy in the media, often referring to him as his "idol" in a now-deleted tweet.

According toHotHipHopNews, the two discussed this further during their most recent phone call, during which they discussed the pressures of fame and the need to support each other through tough times.

"I want to present a united front when it comes to people who have been taken in by this fame, media, music," West remarked, emphasizing a desire for solidarity among artists navigating similar challenges.

Diddy examined the effects of recent accusations against him, lamenting his loss of ties with colleagues and the solitude that some celebrities can bring.

"I really thought that," he shared during the conversation. "But right now, you're the only family I got."

The Bad Boy founder went on to thank West for helping to care for his kids during the legal turmoil.

"Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call," he acknowledged, adding how thankful he is for West being there for him during these times.

Despite both artists being polarizing figures in hip-hop, their loyalty to one another stands out as a testament to their character.