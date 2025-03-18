Flogging Molly's Dave King Recovering After Brain Hemorrhage & Two-Week Coma

Flogging Molly's lead vocalist, Dave King, is making significant progress in his recovery following a brain hemorrhage that resulted in a two-week coma.

Bridget Regan, Dave King's wife and bandmate, recently shared a touching update on his health via social media, reassuring fans that he is now "safely out of the woods" after undergoing several surgeries, Billboard said.

This update has brought comfort to many as the community continues to support King during his recovery.

In her statement posted to the band's Instagram on March 6, Regan explained that the incident occurred on January 24, when King suffered a brain hemorrhage.

He underwent two surgeries to save his life, followed by a two-week coma and various stages of recovery. On February 28, King had a third surgery, which Regan now feels confident has helped him move into the next phase of his recovery.

"I feel confident we are on the other side of this," Regan wrote. "He is now entering into the next phase of his recovery and wants nothing more than to play music again." She added, "The road ahead is uncertain but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future."

Flogging Molly reveal Dave King was in a coma for two weeks after suffering brain haemorrhage



He has undergone several surgeries and is "now entering into his next phase of his recovery" https://t.co/DBqvBqIglL — NME (@NME) March 18, 2025

Read more: Flogging Molly Cancels 2025 Tour as Frontman Dave King Battles Serious Health Condition

Flogging Molly Cancels 2025 Tour as Dave King Focuses on Recovery

While King's recovery progressed, Regan thanked the medical professionals who saved his life and expressed gratitude for the support they received from family, friends, and fans. "Please look after each other and tell your people you love them... life can change in an instant," she poignantly concluded.

Flogging Molly had to cancel their 2025 tour dates, including the much-anticipated "Salty Dog Cruise" and several performances in the US, Europe, and Canada.

King's health condition, which was not initially disclosed, prompted the band to cancel all upcoming performances. This left fans saddened but understanding of the situation.

The band's fans, who have followed them since their 1997 formation in Los Angeles, are eagerly awaiting King's full recovery.

According to MNE, the band, known for its unique blend of Celtic punk, had been preparing for a busy year, including the release of its 2022 album Anthem and a series of tour dates to support it.

King, who was born in Dublin, was part of the hard rock band Fastway before founding Flogging Molly in 1994. His passion for music continues to drive him, and his goal is to get back on stage when he can.