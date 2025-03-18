Kanye West's Casting Call Sparks Fury: 'No Women, No Fat People, Swastikas Required'

Kanye West is facing intense backlash after posting a controversial casting call for his upcoming project.

The 47-year-old rapper and fashion mogul shared the call on X (formerly Twitter) this past Saturday, seeking volunteers for a "hooligan choir" to cover his song "Carnival" from his 2024 album Vultures.

The casting call, which many have called disturbing, laid out stringent and highly controversial requirements.

According to PageSix, West stated that only "males" could apply, and applicants must have "the skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker."

He further emphasized that "NO FAT PEOPLE" should apply, and all participants must be "comfortable wearing swastikas" during the performance.

The open casting was intended to take place in Los Angeles, with an address provided for those interested in applying.

West's blunt and exclusionary language has sparked a furious reaction online, with many expressing their disdain for basic decency and respect.

One commenter on X expressed disbelief, stating, "You're really digging deep into the depths of societal toxicity aren't you? I mean, excluding fat people and demanding specific skin complexion is quite something."

Kanye West doubles down on hateful views with insane casting call parameters: No women or ‘fat people’ https://t.co/xtYaqR9OMg pic.twitter.com/BNParkYMEY — Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2025

Kanye West Faces Backlash Over Casting Call with Controversial Requirements

This is not the first time West has courted controversy. His history of antisemitic remarks began in October 2022, when his hateful rhetoric led to multiple brand partnerships being severed, including his lucrative deal with Adidas.

In addition to being temporarily banned from Twitter, his account was reinstated after Elon Musk purchased the platform.

While West apologized to the Jewish community in December 2023 for his previous outbursts, his apology seemed short-lived, NY Post said.

In February 2024, West declared his admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and defiantly stated he would never apologize for his antisemitic views. "I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments," he wrote on X, adding, "I can say whatever the f–k I wanna say forever."

The casting call, coupled with his previous actions, has drawn widespread criticism. Social media users are also questioning Elon Musk's tolerance for West's behavior, with some commenting, "@elonmusk, you're allowing this? This is going too far."

Others have decried West's use of swastikas, linking it to his previous sale of swastika-themed merchandise, which led to his Shopify store being shut down.

Despite the overwhelming backlash, West has shown little remorse, continuing to post inflammatory content on his social media platforms. His controversial actions have left many wondering if there will ever be accountability for the singer's toxic behavior.