Suge Knight, Snoop Dogg Face Serious Lawsuit Over Alleged $107M Fraud Conspiracy Against Death Row Co-Founder

Hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight conspired to swindle her $107 million judgment involving Death Row Records, Lydia Harris claims in a new suit.

As per AllHipHop, the lawsuit, filed on March 18, 2025, accuses Harris's former associates of engaging in a complex scheme to obstruct her efforts to collect on a judgment awarded to her and her husband, Michael "Harry-O" Harris, nearly two decades ago.

Harris claims she is the co-founder and original vice president of the iconic record label.

According to the filing, the defendants—including Knight, Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records, Interscope Records, and music executive Jimmy Iovine—deliberately concealed financial information and submitted fraudulent legal motions to evade their financial obligations.

The lawsuit alleges that they strategically declared bankruptcy to protect their assets from collection.

Where did the $107M come from?

The original $107 million judgment stems from a default victory secured by Harris in Los Angeles Superior Court in March 2005.

At that time, she argued that she and her husband invested $1.5 million into launching Death Row Records in 1989 but were later denied their rightful 50% share of the label's profits.

Harris claims that despite the judgment, she has never received any payment.

The latest lawsuit brings renewed attention to a protracted legal battle that began with her 2002 suit against Knight and the record label.

Harris contends that the defendants used systematic misrepresentation and deceptive telecommunications to obstruct her attempts to collect the judgment.

She is now seeking punitive damages, a complete accounting of financial records, and recovery of all assets owed to her.

Snoop Dogg is named as a defendant because he acquired Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group in February 2022.

Harris claims that the fact that he now owns the label makes it even more challenging for her to assert her right to her portion of the place.

The lawsuit threatens to reignite tensions within the hip-hop community as it surfaces amidst ongoing discussions about the legacy and impact of Death Row Records.