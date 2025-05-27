Suge Knight Speaks Out on Capricorn Clark's Harrowing Testimony Against Diddy: 'She Was Scared, Pressured, and Helpless'

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight has spoken out in support of Capricorn Clark following her emotional testimony in the federal sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Clark, who worked as Diddy's assistant for several years, took the stand Monday during Day 11 of the trial at Manhattan Federal Court.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering and leading an alleged sex crime ring involving forced drug use and violence.

Clark recounted several disturbing experiences while employed by Combs.

She alleged that on her first day working for him at Bad Boy Records, she was taken to Central Park by one of his bodyguards.

There, she claimed Diddy told her, "If anything happened, I would kill you." Clark described the threat as having "gravitas" and said she took it seriously.

She further testified that Diddy's head of security, known as "Uncle Paulie," allegedly kidnapped her and forced her to take multiple lie detector tests throughout five consecutive mornings.

According to Clark, she was told she would be thrown into the East River if she failed.

The intense ordeal, she said, was in response to losing a piece of the mogul's jewelry.

Following Clark's testimony, TMZ obtained an exclusive phone interview with Knight, who confirmed he had spoken with Clark around the time of the alleged 2004 incident.

Knight, a longtime associate of Clark and father to two children with her friend, said her account aligns with what she told him at the time.

"She was scared, afraid, pressured, and helpless," Knight said, adding that Clark believed Diddy would act on the threat.

The two had also previously worked together at Death Row Records.

The trial, now entering its third week, is expected to resume on Tuesday.

Scheduled to testify are members of the New York Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Their appearances were delayed to allow Clark the opportunity to complete her full testimony.

Combs continues to deny all allegations.