Attorney Representing Diddy Accusers Suddenly Withdraws From Sex Trafficking Case

Attorney Tony Buzbee has suddenly withdrawn from a sex trafficking lawsuit against Diddy.

Buzbee has represented over 120 accusers against Diddy. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, Buzbee revealed his reason for not continuing on with the case, citing an "error in judgment" when it came to the case after a judge had signed an order that prevented Buzzbee from practicing law in the Southern District of New York.

Additionally, the order revealed that Buzzbee failed to notify the court why he was unable to practice law in the district and share how he can help the situation.

"I now seek to remedy this error by withdrawing my representation of the Plaintiff in this matter pending the resolution of my admission to this court. As an attorney in good standing of the New York State Bar, the Texas State Bar, and your sister district, the Bar for Eastern District of the State of New York, I believe I am eminently qualified and should not be precluded from representing the Plaintiff in this action. At this time, however, my admission status has become a distraction that has shifted the focus of the matter away from where it should be, which is securing justice for the Plaintiff," the letter read, according to Click 2 Houston.

While the issues are being sorted out, the plaintiff in question in the case will be represented by another law firm, however, the exact law firm has not been revealed.

This not the only legal setback that Buzbee has faced.Hhe filed a lawsuit in December 2024 accusing music mogul Jay-Z and Diddy of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000. This lawsuit was later withdrawn, leading Jay-Z to file a defamation lawsuit against Buzbee, alleging that the attorney had pushed his client to file false claims.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested and indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently awaiting trial, scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.