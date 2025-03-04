Jay-Z's $20M Suit Claims Lawyer Tony Buzzbee Only Met Rape Accuser Right Before NBC's Malicious News Interview

Jay-Z has slapped his former rape accuser and her lawyer Tony Buzbee with a $20 million lawsuit in Alabama, claiming he and another lawyer, David Fortney, to fabricate an accusation that he raped the woman.

They have been sued for malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation, along with lawyer David Fortney.

In a statement via court documents published by Page Six, the defendants were said to have been "soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency."

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, says the accuser known only as Jane Doe has acknowledged Buzbee hounded her to file the phony claims to get back at him under the guise of an extortion effort that's now long gone.

The lawsuit claimed that Doe admitted "Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it."

Doe was 13 at the time of the alleged rape in 2000, at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, which she claims Jay-Z assaulted her, according to a televised interview with NBC News that aired in December 2024. And, she alleged against music headline, Sean "Diddy" Combs as well. Allegations he has since denied.

But in Jay-Z's suit, he alleges that Buzbee hadn't actually met Doe until the day of her NBC interview and that they'd met at a coffee shop in Houston.

Jay-Z has since denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a "blackmail attempt."

The lawsuit cites discrepancies in Doe's allegations. Doe said she met musician Benji Madden at the alleged afterparty, according to her NBC interview. But a rep for Madden said he and twin brother Joel Madden were on tour then and not anywhere near New York.

Doe also alleged that her father had driven to the surrounding party herself however her father later stated to NBC News that he was unaware of the five-hour drive.

In addition to that, Jay-Z's complaint stated that Buzbee hadn't been associated with the case according to its bar, which ends in the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Questions about his legal role have surfaced.

Buzbee's lawyer Fortney reportedly traveled to Alabama a few days later on February 13 to meet with Doe to attempt to influence her to withdraw her statements against the "Empire State of Mind" rapper.

New Lawsuit in Los Angeles

Separately, Jay-Z has sued Buzbee in Los Angeles for defamation. Rolling Stone reported that the LA case would go on alongside the Alabama case because Jay-Z's defamation claims against Buzbee are entirely different than the same claims he filed against Doe in Alabama.

Jay-Z's lawyers claim Buzbee has continued to harass the rapper. According to the lawsuit, Buzbee told Jay-Z that if he decided to proceed with his case, Doe would publicly say she was being harassed by Jay-Z's team, and that she dismissed her lawsuit solely out of being fear for her safety.

Jay-Z's lawsuit claims the allegations have deeply tarnished his reputation and business dealings — including his company Roc Nation — and caused him more than $20 million in financial losses.

Although Doe dropped her lawsuit, she has said Jay-Z's lawyers continue to intimidate her, and insists her accusations are true. According to her legal docs, obtained by TMZ, two people confronted her outside her place and tried to pressure her into dropping her allegations.

She alleges she refused to sign any statements and still fears for her safety.