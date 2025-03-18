Kanye West Drops Bombshell Claim That Cassie Coerced Diddy Into $30M Hush Money Payment: 'That Look Like Extortion to Me'

Kanye West's latest X rant included a bombshell claim about Cassie and an alleged tell-all book about her ex, Diddy.

In a post to his X account on March 18, West claimed that Cassie had extorted Diddy for $30 million over the book.

"CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME," West shared.

TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME

Diddy and Cassie's relationship began in 2007, following Cassie's signing to Diddy's Bad Boy Records in 2005. Their on-again, off-again romance lasted until their final split in 2018.

In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of a decade-long pattern of abuse, including rape and sex trafficking. The lawsuit, filed under the Adult Survivors Act in Manhattan's Federal District Court, alleged that the abuse began at the outset of their relationship and included a 2018 incident of rape after she attempted to leave him. Diddy's attorney denied these allegations, and the case was settled out of court one day after filing, with terms undisclosed, People reports.

In May 2024, CNN released a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. The footage depicted Diddy grabbing, punching, and kicking Cassie. This led to Diddy issuing a public apology, acknowledging the incident and expressing remorse for his actions.

The reported tell-all book was brought up during Diddy's arraignment in September 2024 on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, his lawyer claimed that Cassie's attorney had mentioned a written book and offered Diddy rights to it for $30 million, Sportskeeda reports.

However, as of now, there is no confirmed information regarding the publication or release of such a book.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail, with his trial scheduled to commence on May 5, 2025.