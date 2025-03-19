How Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Find New Motivation to Keep Playing in the NFL

Taylor Swift may have played a large role in her NFL beau's decision to continue his NFL career, as fans of the star tight-end speculated that his latest Super Bowl appearance could be his last.

A new report has shed light on how Kelce decided to handle the final upcoming years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, including if he was going to retire or not.

According to a source that spoke to Page Six, Swift "didn't want Travis to retire" and insisted that he try to "go out on a high note" after his 2025 Super Bowl loss.

However, the source insisted that the final call when it came to Kelce's career came down to the NFL player himself.

"He has to be able to physically do it," the insider said while revealing that Kelce has to feel confident that he will not injure himself on the field and that he will be able to play a full season.

Kelce's decision to continue playing for the Chiefs was revealed on Feb. 27 when he appeared on Pat McAfee's ESPN.

"Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!" he said in a text message that was aired on the show, according to Page Six.

Swift has been a huge supporter of Kelce across his time this the Chiefs. She has appeared at his two most recent Super Bowl appearances and at several games during the regular season.

Kelce has returned the favor to Swift and went to several of her Eras Tour stops, including one appearance on stage with the singer.

The two have been linked since mid 2023 and have remained generally secluded from the spotlight since the end of Swift's tour and Kelce's recent Super Bowl loss. However, they were recently spotted on a rare public outing.