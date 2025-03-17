Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted in Rare Public Appearance After Super Bowl Disappointment

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce have made a rare public appearance for a date night.

The couple has been laying low since Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost the 2025 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on pictures circulating on social media, Swift and Kelce were spotted going to Del Frisco's Grille at Brookfield Place for a dinner date.

In the photos that surfaced on social media, the couple linked arms and entered the restaurant from their car into the steakhouse.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arriving at a restaurant recently. pic.twitter.com/D9n3hlSAgk — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) March 15, 2025

A report from US Weekly revealed the reason that the couple has not been spotted out much since the Super Bowl loss.

"Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now. They've been laying low in Kansas City," the source shared.

The couple has also used some of their downtime to do some traveling.

"They've been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit," a source added.

Swift and Kelce being spotted out comes as Swift's ex, 1975 frontman Matty Healy, is going to release a memoir that includes details about his brief relationship with Swift.

A source told The Sun that the stories included in his memoir are going to be "juicy."

Music Times has not verified the claims made by the source.

Swift and Healy knew each other since 2014 when they initially sparked dating rumors. However, they would go on to reconnect after split from her longtime love Joe Alwyn. Their romance was brief lasting from May to June 2023.

Swift then moved on from Healy and began dating Kelce, who has been spotted at several dates of her Eras Tour throughout their relationship. Swift was also seen supporting Kelce at the 2024 and the 2025 Super Bowls.