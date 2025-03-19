Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Under Fire As Fans Accuse Them of Mimicking Selena's Childhood Photo: 'They Are Obsessed'

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are once again being accused of mimicking Selena Gomez.

Gomez was the first to post a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories that showed a younger version of herself. In the picture, she is seen with her hair in pigtails as well as wearing a blue shirt and smiling.

Shortly after Gomez posted the picture, Justin posted a picture of his wife Hailey when she was younger to his Instagram Stories. Bieber then capped off his posts with one to his Instagram page that showed a younger version of the pop star.

"Top bish," it said in the caption.

While Hailey did not post the picture directly, she and Justin are now being accused of copying Gomez's action of posting a childhood picture.

"If there's too much coincidences, it's not a coincidence anymore wtf," one person said.

"They are obsessed," another wrote.

"At this point they're doing this on purpose it's like they wanna get caught," someone else said.

The drama between Hailey and Gomez has been a long-standing topic among fans, largely due to their connections to Justin. Selena and Justin had a highly publicized on-and-off relationship that spanned nearly a decade, beginning in 2010 and ending for good in 2018.

Shortly after their final split in early 2018, Justin rekindled his relationship with Hailey, whom he had briefly dated in the past. Just months later, in September 2018, Justin and Hailey were married in a courthouse ceremony.

The tension between Hailey and Selena has played out mostly through social media, with fans fueling speculation of indirect shade and subtle jabs. In one instance Hailey and Kylie Jenner faced backlash over an Instagram post about eyebrows, which some fans believed was mocking Selena after she shared a self-deprecating post about accidentally over-laminating her brows. This reignited fan wars, leading to increased scrutiny of Hailey's past behavior, including resurfaced videos where she appeared to mock Selena.

However, they have also quelled the feud rumors. In October 2022, they posed together at the Academy Museum Gala, seemingly putting an end to feud rumors. In March 2023, Selena urged her fans to stop harassing Hailey, emphasizing kindness and respect.