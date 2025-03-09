Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Bieber Fires Back at Claims She Mocked Selena Gomez on TikTok

Hailey Bieber is once again addressing rumors that have resurfaced regarding her relationship with Selena Gomez.

The model's representative recently denied claims that Hailey supported a TikTok post mocking Selena and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

In a statement released to E! News on March 9, Hailey's team stated, "This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize on an old, tired narrative."

The controversy began when TikTok influencer Courtney Presto posted a video claiming that Hailey had liked a TikTok mocking Selena and Benny.

The video, posted on February 14, showed a sarcastic comment about a photoshoot from Interview magazine featuring Selena and Benny.

In her video, Presto said, "Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok. Don't necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez." She added, "Hailey probably hates Selena."

This accusation quickly caught attention, given the long-standing rumors of a rivalry between Hailey and Selen. The rivalry began when Hailey married Justin Bieber in 2018, shortly after his on-and-off relationship with Selena ended.

Despite past rumors, both women have made efforts to show they have moved past any animosity.

Beyond ridiculous that a clearly fake like was taken seriously when Hailey Bieber made it clear how painful she found the months-long mass bullying campaign that Selena Gomez incited against Hailey last year. Ntm the toxic abusiveness of Selena’s fanbase is a matter of record. https://t.co/0b2t3nUDzK pic.twitter.com/QpWdR1mIRS — marni.x (@marni__4x) March 10, 2025

Hailey Bieber Shows Support for Selena Gomez by Liking Engagement Post

In December 2024, Hailey showed support for Selena by liking a post announcing her engagement to Benny Blanco, signaling no hard feelings between them.

Both Hailey and Selena have publicly tried to resolve any ongoing tension. In 2022, they took a picture together at an event, and sources close to them stated that they wanted to clear the air once and for all.

"They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place," a source explained at the time.

Despite these efforts, Hailey has continued to face backlash from some of Selena's supporters.

In 2023, Selena took to Instagram to condemn the hate Hailey was receiving, writing, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity... No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

US Magazine reported that Hailey also shared a message on Instagram, saying that she and Selena had been working together to move past the narrative that had long fueled their strained relationship in the media.

The most recent TikTok controversy only adds to the ongoing attention the two women receive, often sparking online debates about their past connections with Justin Bieber.

However, Hailey remains firm in denying any ill will toward Selena, emphasizing that the current narrative is based on unfounded claims.