Justin Bieber's Private Reaction to Selena Gomez's Engagement Revealed: 'It Stung for a Brief Second'

Justin Bieber wants Selena Gomez to find happiness after hearing about her engagement to Benny Blanco.

The on-again, off-again romance between Bieber and Gomez was a hot topic from 2010 to 2018. It all wrapped up rather suddenly when Bieber married Hailey Baldwin just after his final split with Gomez.

Last week, Blanco popped the question to Gomez following more than a year of romance.

The "Only Murders In The Building" took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the engagement, revealing a stunning ring in a carousel post.

The former Disney star said in a caption, "Forever begins now..."

The music producer then said in a comment, "Hey wait... that's my wife."

Speculation has been rampant about Bieber's reaction to the news, leaving many curious about his thoughts. Though he genuinely wishes her the best, he allegedly can't deny that hearing the news stirred up some feelings for him.

Sources close to the situation disclosed to Daily Mail that Bieber sees the news as the "end of an era" for him and Gomez.

"Justin is married and has a kid, we all know that but when he heard that Selena was engaged, he'll even admit, it stung for a brief second."

The insider went on, "Because even though they will never be friends or date again or anything like that, it is officially the end of an era."

"His past is so connected with Selena, and now that she is engaged, he is married and a father, it's a bit of a shock to the system that everyone is getting older."

"Justin is only 30, but he has lived a life, and an important part of his past is now officially moved on just as much as he has moved on. He won't be stressing much about it and hopes that she is well and happy at the end of the day."

In early 2024, Blanco shared his admiration for Gomez, telling Howard Stern on his show, "When I look at her... I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this."

Meanwhile, in an interview Time Magazine, Gomez revealed her intentions to adopt a child prior to entering a relationship with Blanco.

She mentioned that she had grown accustomed to being alone and had contemplated adopting a child once she reached the age of 35, should she still be unattached.

"I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it."

The singer-actress continued, "Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."