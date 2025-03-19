Noah Cyrus Gets Personal in New Song Following Alleged Parents, Siblings Rift

Noah Cyrus is baring her soul in her latest song, "Don't Put It All on Me. " The track seems to touch on the emotional complexities within her famous family.

The song, which dropped on March 19, features indie-folk band Fleet Foxes and was co-written by her older brother, Braison Cyrus.

In a statement, Noah, 25, shared that the song's lyrics reflect her long-standing role as the observer in the Cyrus family. "I have always been the observer in our family, and Braison wrote about how I tend to carry the weight of that on my shoulders," she explained.

According to US Magazine, the song's release comes amid reports of strained relationships within the Cyrus family, particularly following the highly publicized divorce of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus in 2022.

The split reportedly caused tension among their children—Noah, Braison, Miley, Brandi, and Trace—with various members taking different sides in the fallout.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the family's divide was the revelation that Noah had been seeing actor Dominic Purcell before her mother, Tish, pursued a relationship with him.

The situation allegedly created a rift between Noah and Tish, leading to Noah's absence at her mother's wedding in August 2023.

However, sources reported in May 2024 that the two had been slowly rebuilding their relationship. "She just wants to focus on her life and move forward," an insider said. "At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom."

Noah Cyrus' New Song Hints at Family Struggles Amid Drama

Meanwhile, Noah's older brother, Trace, also talks about tensions with their father, Billy Ray. In January 2025, he shared an emotional Instagram post, claiming that he and his sisters had been worried about their father's well-being but had been pushed away.

He also mentioned Noah's deep desire to have her father in her life, writing, "That's your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow, just like me, she still idolizes you."

Billy Ray has denied these claims, and while Braison has publicly defended their father, Noah has remained silent on the matter. However, "Don't Put It All on Me" appears to allude to the family's struggles, Cosmopolitan said.

The lyrics portray emotional turmoil: "I can't look away / When I'm watching you move in slow motion / All waves with no ocean / I'm swallowed by the sea."

Noah's music carries a deeply personal resonance, and despite the emotional struggles reflected in her tracks, she hopes to offer solace to her audience.

She emphasizes the importance of connecting with both the past and the present through music.

For her, music has always been a bridge between the two, providing comfort and a sense of connection. With her latest collection, Noah aims to evoke the feeling of a supportive friend through her songs, creating a space for healing and reflection.