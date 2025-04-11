Noah Cyrus and Mom Tish Show Off Dance Moves in TikTok, Shutting Down Feud Rumors

Noah Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus, are showing fans they're on good terms again. This week, the two shared a playful TikTok video, dancing together to the viral sound of "Pop Muzik" by M.

The clip comes amid months of speculation about a family rift, especially after rumors that both women were romantically linked to actor Dominic Purcell, now Tish's husband.

In the video, Noah, 24, tagged the "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast — hosted by Tish and her eldest daughter, Brandi — and captioned the post, "mommyyy 🫶🫶🌸 guess who's replacing brandi."

The lighthearted moment quickly grabbed attention online, with fans interpreting the dance as a signal that the pair have put past drama behind them.

According to Billboard, Whispers of a family feud first surfaced in 2023 when Noah and her brother Braison were noticeably absent from Tish's wedding to "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell.

Reports at the time suggested Noah had briefly dated Purcell before he began a relationship with Tish.

A source told People magazine that while Noah and Purcell had ended things before Tish's romance began, Tish allegedly never gave her daughter a chance to talk it through before tying the knot.

Though neither Tish nor Noah confirmed the dating claims, fans speculated about the situation for months. In early 2024, when an Instagram user referenced the rumor under Noah's Coachella post, she responded bluntly and with frustration, making headlines for the intensity of her reply.

Still, signs of healing between the two had already begun. Noah publicly wished her mother a happy birthday in May 2023 with a simple Instagram post.

A few months later, they were seen together at an office that provides legal and financial services in Encino, California.

The Cyrus family has gone through many changes over the past few years. Tish filed for divorce from longtime husband Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after nearly 30 years together.

Since then, family dynamics have appeared tense. In February 2024, another People source said Noah remained close to her father, describing her as "very loyal" to Billy Ray.

Still, the recent TikTok with Tish hints at a possible reset in the mother-daughter relationship. Though much remains private, the viral dance seems to say one thing clearly — they're having fun again, together.