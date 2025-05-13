Miley Cyrus Sister Noah Sparks Disgust Over 'Hannah Montana' Post 'Promoting Pedophilia'

Noah Cyrus, the 25-year-old younger sister of pop icon Miley Cyrus, drew attention over the weekend for a controversial social media post that has stirred heated online debate.

The singer was spotted in Los Angeles alongside her mother, Tish Cyrus, following their reported reconciliation. Noah stepped out in a strikingly casual outfit, wearing only a pair of pink boyshorts-style underwear, a brown spaghetti strap top, and flip-flops.

She completed her look with sunglasses perched on her head, gold rings, and her cell phone in hand. Sporting no makeup and loose brunette locks, Noah embraced a laid-back and natural appearance during the outing.

According to Daily Mail UK, however, her latest public appearance has been overshadowed by backlash stemming from a TikTok post referencing her childhood interaction with Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso.

In the post, Noah shared an old photo of herself as a five-year-old embracing the actor, now 33, with the caption: "me at the ripe age of 5 yrs old thinking Mitchell Musso wanted a piece of that."

The post quickly went viral, drawing a wave of criticism from followers who found the joke inappropriate. One user commented, "The fact that YOU POSTED THIS YOURSELF 😭😭😭," while another noted, "That's a weird thing to say."

The controversy escalated when popular entertainment account Pop Crave reshared the TikTok on X (formerly Twitter), amplifying the backlash.

Noah Cyrus shares throwback photo with Mitchel Musso:



"me at the ripe age of 5 yrs old thinking Mitchell Musso wanted a piece of that" pic.twitter.com/1Xta0Qh1iF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 12, 2025

Critics called out the post for its unsettling undertones, with one user writing, "Is she implying and normalizing pedophilia... what a shock..."

Another added, "The phrasing on this one is certainly interesting."

Noah has yet to respond publicly to the criticism.

Miley Cyrus' New Album 2025

Meanwhile, sister and pop icon Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated new album "Something Beautiful," which arrives at the end of the month. In a unique rollout strategy, Cyrus has been releasing singles in tracklist order, offering fans a glimpse into the evolving sonic and emotional journey of the record.

The first three singles — "Prelude," "Something Beautiful," and "End Of The World" — surprised listeners with an eclectic mix of collaborators, including Cole Haden of Model/Actriz, Foxygen's Jonathan Rado, and members of indie pop group Alvvays.

Most recently, she has unveiled track four, "More To Lose," continuing the album's thematic depth and genre-blending appeal.

Cyrus debuted the track during an intimate live performance on Saturday night at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

Before launching into the new song, she addressed the crowd with a personal touch: "I have a lot of people that I've known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes."