Billy Ray Cyrus Stuns Fans With New Romance Reveal — Many Even Doubt It's Real

Billy Ray Cyrus, the 63-year-old American singer and songwriter, appears to have a new romantic interest.

On Sunday, April 20, the father of pop star Miley Cyrus sent fans into a frenzy when he revealed his apparent new relationship with actress and model Elizabeth Hurley.

The surprise announcement came via a post from Hurley, who shared a photo of herself kissing Cyrus on Easter Sunday, accompanied by a caption wishing everyone a happy Easter.

As reported by Men's Journal, the revelation took many by surprise, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. Fans flooded the comment sections of both Hurley's post and other platforms, expressing shock and disbelief.

Some fans commented on how unexpected the couple was, while others were perplexed, questioning if Cyrus had just been engaged to someone else recently.

As the news spread, mixed reactions continued to pour in on social media, with many expressing their confusion and even disbelief that Miley Cyrus' father could be dating someone new, and Hurle, you know, less.

Because many were caught off guard, or just refuse to believe that this budding relationship could be honest, some have gone on to suggest that the two might be involved in a professional collaboration, like a music video or modeling campaign.

While the details of their relationship remain unclear, this unexpected pairing has certainly grabbed attention, leaving fans to wonder just what is going on between the two stars.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray and his relationship with his daughter, superstar Miley Cyrus, are still not as smooth sailing. Just last month, Daily Mail reported that Miley Cyrus is reportedly unhappy with her father, after his recent Instagram post celebrating her and her sister Noah Cyrus. Sources close to the situation claim that Miley is concerned that the public attention surrounding their strained family relationship could distract from her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful.

"Miley doesn't want the family feud drama overshadowing her music career, especially right now as she gears up for a new era," a source told Daily Mail at the time. "It feels like Billy is making this all about him while Miley has made it quite clear she wants to focus on her music and not have their family drama be part of the conversation."

It can be recalled that the proud father hopped on Instagram to congratulate both Miley and her sister Noah, who dropped a new music video.

Known for his high-profile relationships, Cyrus has been married three times before. His first marriage was to Cindy Smith, lasting from 1986 to 1991. He was then married to Tish Cyrus for nearly three decades, from 1993 until their divorce in 2022. Most recently, he wed Firerose in 2023, but that marriage ended in 2024.