Drake Drags Michael Rapaport's 'Creepy Herpes Riddled Failure' Lawsuit Into UMG Battle Over 'Pedo' Label

In a bold legal move, rapper Drake has introduced the failed defamation case of actor Michael Rapaport into his ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

As per AllHipHop, the lawsuit revolves around allegations that Kendrick Lamar's lyrics in the song "Not Like Us" falsely labeled Drake a pedophile.

According to documents sent by Drake's legal team and obtained by the news outlet, UMG's attempts to get defamation claims thrown out are founded on a misguided legal precedent, specifically indicating that Rapaport did not prevail in his action against Barstool Sports.

The filing argues UMG is avoiding responsibility by likening Rapaport's situation to the egregious allegations made against Drake.

"UMG is grasping at legal straws," Drake's lawyers stated in the filing.

They emphasized the context of both cases, asserting that while Rapaport's lawsuit involved exaggerated insults like being called a "fraud" and a "creepy herpes riddled failure," the lyrics in Kendrick's song suggested serious allegations that many listeners took seriously.

The Rapaport's Case

Rapaport's case was thrown out by the same court, which found that no one would have believed Barstool's comments were true.

But it is Kendrick Lamar's "greatest" lyrics (widely considered one of the biggest hits of 2025, performed at the Super Bowl) that Drake declares to be much more influential and credible.

Drake's legal team argued that the song's worldwide spread had consequences in real life, including vandalism of his properties and threats to his personal safety.

The filing asserts that UMG has continued to promote "Not Like Us" despite being aware of the damage it has caused to Drake's reputation.

UMG has sought to have the case dismissed, claiming that Kendrick's lyrics are protected as artistic expression.

However, Drake's attorneys demand that UMG provide internal communications to investigate whether the company knowingly profited from spreading false narratives about him.

The legal battle continues to unfold as both sides prepare for what could be a pivotal court showdown in the coming months.

