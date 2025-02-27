Drake's Brisbane Concert Disaster Revealed As Employee Spills on Backstage Drama, Fan Mayhem: 'Get Your Money Back'

Drake's Brisbane concert claims that his final show on Tuesday night was plagued by scheduling and logistical issues.

The allegations follow the 38-year-old musician's sudden departure from Australia Wednesday morning. He canceled the remaining dates of his Down Under and New Zealand tour, citing a "scheduling conflict."

A Reddit user who claimed to be working behind the scenes at the Brisbane leg of the Anita Max Win Tour described the chaos at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

The staffer said Drake requested a closed sound check at 6 p.m., which is normally at 3 p.m. If permitted in, people were to leave the building or be in the courtyard, but staff were allowed to remain.

Fans Trapped Outside In Sweltering Conditions

According to local media reports, the delays confused spectators, who remained outside waiting for Drake to complete a late-night soundcheck.

The worker said some fans appeared to be suffering in the conditions, asserting that they "were passing out from the heat and getting bitten."

Even VIP ticket holders weren't immune to the worker's challenges, revealing that guests with access to a private party upstairs had to arrive before 5:30 PM — or face the possibility of being stuck outside until the venue reopened.

The worker also claimed Drake was late each of the two nights, saying he did not come on-site until just prior to when he was set to perform.

He did it by barricading the back of the arena so that he could enter that way to get on the stage instead of going backstage.

According to the concert staff, "He was also told he had to be off stage by 11pm last night for bump out since we have Kylie Minogue bumping in for the next night and he didn't seem to care and proceeded to finish at 11:30pm."

They continued, "Patrons were leaving by 10:30 because it was either really late or they thought it was too loud/bad sound," and later concluded, "Get your money back; don't bother."

By Wednesday morning, Drake was en route out of Australia on a private jet, stopping off in Fiji and Hawaii on the way back to Canada, resulting in the performances scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland being canceled.

Drake has canceled his remaining Australia & New Zealand tour dates due to “scheduling conflicts.”



A rep tells Rolling Stone that they are working on rescheduling the shows. pic.twitter.com/ZBCZAnHT3i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2025

Live Nation, the concert promoter, released a statement apologizing for the inconvenience and said it was working to reschedule the other shows.

It was reported that the cancellation was discussed as far back as Saturday, but fans were not informed until days later. His departure was described as being due to "personal reasons," but soon after, whispers of poor ticket sales began to swirl.

Despite his tour being abruptly ended, Drake looked to be in good spirits early Wednesday morning. His appearance at Brisbane nightclub The Tax Office was reported to be for a private party for between 300 and 400 invited women. Participants had to give up their phones at the entrance.

Drake then hit the nightclub at around 4 AM, returning to his hotel and then the airport at 6:40 AM. His itinerary included a trip through Fiji on his way to Toronto.

Rumors also circulated that Drake had his stage gear shipped to Europe, providing more fuel for conspiracy theories regarding the real reason for the sudden end of the Australian tour. The rapper had already played to sold-out houses in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane before canceling the remaining dates.

As yet, there has been no confirmed timeline for any rescheduled performances, leaving heartbroken fans in Australia and New Zealand none the wiser as to when — or if — Drake will return down under.