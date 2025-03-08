Drake's World Cup Halftime Show in the Works? FIFA Boss Hints at Kendrick-Level Spectacle

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has fuelled speculation that Drake could headline the first World Cup final halftime show. This new championship halftime tradition would surely rival Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance.

Infantino made the comments during an appearance on "Good Day New York," where he also discussed the logistics of the 2026 World Cup, which will be shared in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Infantino entertained the thought when co-host Rosanna Scotto mentioned Drake as a part of the halftime show.

"So we can create a bit of a rivalry?" he joked, referencing the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "That's a good idea. Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere."

A Global Audience Bigger Than the Super Bowl

If Drake were to take the stage, that would put him in front of a lot of viewers. Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, which made history as the most-watched halftime show in the United States with 133.5 million viewers, was nothing compared to the size of the worldwide audience for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, which peaked at 1.4 billion people.

Drake has not commented on the speculation, but FIFA has months to decide on its plans before the World Cup final, which is scheduled for July 19, 2026, at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Earlier this week, FIFA confirmed that it's going to have a halftime show. The news that the announcement will be made was confirmed by Infantino, who wrote on Instagram, "I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen."

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

A headliner has yet to be announced, but the British rock band Coldplay has been linked to the festival. According to Infantino, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and the band's manager, Phil Harvey, will help compile a short list of possible performers.

Drake would consider a World Cup showing especially important, considering the backbreaking hit he just received over the face from Lamar in their ongoing feud. Although the two rap titans had a bit of a lyrical spat, Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance was deemed a win for the Compton rapper.

Drake's attorneys also invoked Lamar's halftime show in a recent lawsuit against Universal Music Group, opposing the label's attempts to describe the rapper as a businessperson.

With FIFA looking to set a new standard for entertainment at the World Cup final, all eyes are on who will ultimately take the stage—and whether Drake will be the one to make history.