DJ Vlad Exposes Underage Rubi Rose's Sexual Relationships with Playboi Carti, Other A-List Rappers

Rubi Rose, the rising star known for her appearance in the Migos and Lil Uzi Vert's music video "Bad and Boujee," is at the center of controversy following comments made by DJ Vlad during a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast.

Vlad, alongside DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, Adam22, and Traplore Ross, discussed Rose's past relationships with several prominent rappers.

Vlad mentioned that Playboi Carti's legal team frequently contacts him to request the removal of content featuring Rose, who has reportedly had a past relationship with the rapper.

Dj vlad says on no jumper that playboi carti lawyer been asking him to take down the Rubi rose interview for years . And then akademiks reveals that before Rubi rose was famous she came on the stream and told him she slept with 4 huge rappers while she was underage . pic.twitter.com/v5vh5UwNLf — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) March 23, 2025

They discussed allegations that Rose had slept with multiple artists when she was a minor.

As per HotNewHipHop, while actual evidence has led to no proof of these claims, her early relationship with the music industry has undoubtedly raised the heat of speculation surrounding her. Other artists mentioned in connection with Rose include Travis Scott and 21 Savage.

Rose, who has openly dated figures like Druski, DDG, and French Montana, has recently been scrutinized for her past. In particular, podcasters revisited her relationship with DDG, claiming she allegedly broke into his home.

Rubi Rose's Dating History

Photos and lyrics have sparked speculation in online circles over the years about Rose's romantic history.

However, these claims lack verification from reliable sources. Rose has not publicly addressed the allegations, and no legal actions have been taken against any artists connected to these rumors.

Rose is now focusing on her music and brand as she advances her career. She has frequently characterized speculation about her private life as rubbish, stating that she relies on herself and takes her craft seriously.

Despite ongoing chatter online, there remains no verified proof substantiating claims regarding her alleged relationships while underage. As the discourse continues, Rose has chosen not to engage directly with the controversy.