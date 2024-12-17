Rubi Rose Stuns Usher With a NSFW Cherry Moment in Miami

During a recent stop on his Past Present Future Tour in Miami, Usher handed Rubi Rose a cherry, expecting his signature flirtatious exchange with the crowd. What happened next, however, left the R&B legend -- and his audience -- utterly speechless.

Instead of the usual playful interaction, Rose and her friend turned the moment into a cheeky, impromptu performance. In the clip, Usher hands Rose the cherry as she sticks out her tongue. She then brings in her friend who joins in the shenanigans as they lick the cherry together.

The duo's tag-team antics with the cherry ignited waves of laughter, cheers, and stunned reactions throughout the venue. Even Usher couldn't keep his composure, pausing mid-song with a look of pure disbelief before bursting into laughter and carrying on with the show.

This isn't the first time Usher's now-infamous cherry routine has sparked headlines. As part of his concert tradition, Usher often feeds cherries to women in the audience or hands them to couples who are encouraged to engage in flirty moments. While the singer seems endlessly entertained by the imaginative (and occasionally NSFW) displays that follow, his security guard appears far less amused.

At a Dec. 6 performance at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Usher handed cherries to a couple who took full advantage of the opportunity, engaging in a steamy fruit-inspired exchange. In a clip shared on social media, Usher is seen grinning at the couple's antics, but his security guard's reaction stole the show.

Visibly uncomfortable, the guard briefly glanced at the scene before turning away in apparent disgust. When he looked back to check if it was over, his crestfallen expression revealed it wasn't.

With Usher's tour running through May 2025, it's safe to say these cheeky cherry moments—and the hilarity they inspire—are far from over. While fans delight in the racy fun, one thing is clear: Usher's security team might be counting the days until the tour's end.