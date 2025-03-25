Justin Bieber's 'Middle Finger' Post Fuels Hailey Bieber Split Rumors After Latest Mental Health Confession

Justin Bieber has reignited speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber after a controversial Instagram post and an admission about his struggles with anger. The singer's recent social media activity has fueled ongoing concerns about the state of their relationship and his well-being.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old "Peaches" singer shared a repost of a meme showing a child standing in the snow and giving the camera the middle finger. The post captioned,"pov: me behind my girlfriend after she make me mad."

Although Justin didn't make the meme himself, its appearance was especially questionable, as it was right after he posted about dealing with anger issues. Just a few hours earlier, the singer posted a close-up selfie on Instagram in which he appeared with his face half-hidden behind a hood.

The text on the pic, per Daily Mail, said "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh."

The series of posts had fans questioning whether there was tension in his marriage to 28-year-old Hailey Bieber, whom the singer married in 2018.

To up the intrigue, Hailey was spotted out heading to a solo workout in the Beverly Hills Alo studio Sunday morning. The Rhode Skin founder, who recently gave fans a rare glimpse at her seven-month-old son Jack, was seen driving off in her 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV.

That same day, Justin seemed to turn the page with an Instagram post showing several photos of Hailey. In the first, the "Baby" hitmaker shared an image of Hailey at a restaurant table with her face partially concealed by a baseball cap.

One other picture depicted her grinning as she awaited food; a third showed her in a crop top at what appeared to be the same venue.

Marriage Under Scrutiny as Sources Weigh In

The post came amid growing speculation about Justin and Hailey's marriage, with the singer making some vague comments on social media lately about not being "worthy" and "drowning."

This fueled rumors further when his Instagram account briefly unfollowed Hailey earlier this year.

However, an insider says it all is "fine" despite the rumors. "Things are fine," a source told PEOPLE. "Hailey's working, and Justin's making music."

"They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned with what people think."

The insider also shot down worries about their marriage, saying, "They love being parents. They have a great marriage too."