Justin Bieber Reverting to 'Immaturity' of Old Days That Drove Selena Gomez Crazy, Source Claims

Justin Bieber's behavior is not being tolerated well by his team and has raised concerns among them, according to a new report.

It has been revealed that Bieber has reverted back to his immature ways and his team is reportedly "sick of it."

"Justin absolutely loves messing with people and getting a reaction. He was doing this way back in his Selena Gomez days and the immaturity of it drove her crazy," a source told InTouch.

They revealed that his behavior had calmed down some after his marriage to Hailey Bieber, but has recently backslid into his old ways again.

"After he married Hailey he calmed way down and didn't seem to have the same need to stir up trouble for attention, but lately he's totally backsliding into those old patterns," the source added.

The source shared that his team is not handling the behavior well and it is getting on their nerves.

"No one is quite sure why, if it's just the pressure he's under right now and his way of coping or what, but everyone in his world is sick of it," the insider shared.

The sources information comes after Bieber's behavior has risen concerns over the last year. Recently, his post to social media caused concerns for his mental health.

"I was always told when I was a kid to not hate. But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had to. People told me my whole life, 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud," his post read.

"When people told me I deserve this, it felt so guilty like d*mn if they only knew how I think I deserve nothing, how judgmental I am, how selfish I actually am, they wouldn't say that," Bieber continued.

Others have been concerned about Bieber's sobriety, however, Bieber's rep has shot down claims that the star is using drugs. Instead, his rep shared that he has been busy recording music and caring for his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin Bieber responds to speculation that he’s using “hard drugs”, TMZ reports:



“JB hadn't slept because he had been recording all night which is why he looked a bit worse. He'd also spent part of the evening caring for his son who was having trouble falling asleep as we'll” pic.twitter.com/U1CCTpFolQ — Justin Bieber Charts (@BieberOnCharts) February 23, 2025

The latest report comes after Bieber was spotted hanging out with his family, including many of his other siblings as well as his father Jeremy Bieber.